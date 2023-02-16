Daytona 500 Grand Marshals Feature Nine NASCAR Legends From 1960s to 2010s

This year’s Daytona 500 is going to have a legendary set of Grand Marshals. The NASCAR season is getting underway. NASCAR is always trying to honor the past and look forward to the future. With this group leading the way in 2023, it’s going to be a great start to the season.

Each of these nine men are not only former Daytona 500 champions, but also former Cup champions as well. They have reached the pinnacle of the sport in two of the biggest ways possible.

Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Bill Elliott, Jeff Gordon, Dale Jarrett, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, and Joey Logano will all serve as Daytona 500 Grand Marshals.

If Johnson, Harvick, and Logano are telling everyone to start their engines, who is starting their engines?

They're all Daytona 500 champions and #NASCAR champions. Introducing the history-making Grand Marshal group for the #DAYTONA500 on FOX. #RaceHub pic.twitter.com/02GmERw8tr — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 15, 2023

It is going to be great to see these giants of the sport honored. They have all topped Daytona, they’ve all won a Cup and in a few cases, more than one. I also love seeing Kurt Busch as part of this group. Seeing him get the recognition he deserves is just awesome.

As far as who gets to make the official announcement, I think you go about it one of two ways. First, you can just let the King, Richard Petty do it. Or you can do it ala SNL and have everyone lean in and yell it all at once.

It’s going to be a pretty special moment for one former driver in the Daytona 500 Grand Marshals group.

Daytona 500 Grand Marshal Bill Elliott Will Hope to See Son Win

Bill Elliott is a massive figure in the sport. His son Chase Elliott is well on his way. The Daytona 500 Grand Marshal is going to have a lot to be proud of this weekend. However, there’s one thing that Chase needs to do if he wants to one day join this group of nine drivers.

Win the Daytona 500.

This weekend is a little more special than usual. Not only is it the Daytona 500, not only is Bill a Grand Marshal – Chase is racing as a member of the Coca-Cola Racing Family for the first time ever.

The news was just announced on Thursday ahead of The Great American Race. Bill looked pretty good in red and white, maybe Chase can replicate some of that magic on Sunday.