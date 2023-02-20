Daytona 500 Winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Thought He Would Still be With Roush Fenway For 2023

Life comes at you fast when you win the Daytona 500. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took time to reflect a bit after his big win, though. In NASCAR, drivers can come and go with each season. Stenhouse was almost on the going end of things.

Before signing up with JTG Daughtery Racing, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove for Roush Fenway Racing, before Brad Keselowski came along. It went alright. But in 2019, Stenhouse found himself looking for another job.

He thought he was going to be with the team until 2023, and didn’t know what was coming.

“Yeah, that was something unexpected,” the driver said about the transition. “Honestly, I kind of thought I had a contract through 2023 [with Roush], so that was the kind of crazy part about all that. My management team, Josh Jones at KHI jumped on a call on the phone as soon as we met with Roush Fenway at the time and got a hold of Tad and Ernie and started working the doors there [at JTG].”

Sometimes, life just works in a strange way. Arguably the RFK cars of Keselowski and Chris Buescher were the best all day long. Those Fords were moving. But superspeedway racing is going to do what it does. So, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the Daytona 500 champ.

While Roush might feel like they missed out on the Daytona win, other drivers were very happy for Stenhouse.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Gets Warm Welcome in Victory Lane

There are some athletes that go their entire careers respected and honored, but with few friends. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the kinda guy that has plenty of friends. Even among his Cup Series peers. After the No. 47 team took pictures and did the trophy presentation, other drivers stopped by victory lane.

There were likely more, but we know that at least Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Ryan Blaney went out to congratulate the winner in person. There were drinks shared, and it looked like a good time was had. The drivers were spotted chatting about the race and different moments.

It goes to show that despite the rivalries and conflict, there are friendships in NASCAR. A lot of them.

The racing community is one big family. You’ll see a lot of cooperation between teams that you just don’t hear about. It happens behind the scenes and it’s just a natural part of the sport. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has a lot of supporters and probably feels