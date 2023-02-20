Denny Hamlin Addresses ‘Tough’ Commercial Issues on FOX During Daytona 500

Denny Hamlin is back with another edition of his Actions Detrimental podcast. He heard the fan complaints about commercials during the Daytona 500. Those that watched the race on TV, were treated to an onslaught of commercials early on from NASCAR on FOX. It was enough to drive people mad.

Social media was filled with rage yesterday as the first stage of the Daytona 500 went largely unwatched by most. That wasn’t because people weren’t tuning in, it was because of the ads. Every five minutes or so there would be a break. Full-screen.

Then, as Denny Hamlin pointed out on his podcast, fans would come back to the race and see something happened while the Applebee’s song blasted through their TV speakers. It drove people nuts. And Hamlin knows how the fans feel about FOX.

“Our fanbase is very critical of FOX, and I get it, I get it. There’s a lot of things they don’t like. Apparently, the commercials were super loud and super often. Race fans, let me just tell you, this is where they really pay the bills.

“All of our TV partners they want the Daytona 500, it’s our most-watched event of the year. So this is where they get a lot of bills paid for what they pay for NASCAR during this event. It’s difficult because we’re in the middle of play while they do cut to commercial. So, I guess they kinda get unlucky at times because a lot of crashes happen when like ‘Hey, we’re back!’ By the way, look at these cars in the junkyard here.'”

If Denny Hamlin heard the complaints as a driver, you know the folks at FOX heard about it, too. But can you really change the way it is?

Denny Hamlin Doesn’t Know the Solution

When it comes to TV and advertisers, there are a lot of moving parts. A lot of people have to be kept happy or there are issues popping up all over the place. NASCAR drivers, and owners like Hamlin, know about that balance.

“It’s tough, I know a lot of people really push for, give us a side-by-side, right? But people aren’t going to pay for ads as much if it’s side-by-side for sure. So, it’s a tough balance, I don’t know what the right answer is. That’s certainly not my specialty and they write a big check, so it’s a very tough thing.”

So, Denny Hamlin isn’t going to come out against FOX. There is just no way you’re going to catch a driver or a team owner come out against one of the networks like that. Especially when it is assumed that FOX is par to the future of the sport as well.

Let’s not forget, FS1 carries a LOT of NASCAR coverage when it isn’t the Cup Series. So, fans can be mad all they want, and they probably have a right to be, but this is how TV works now.

Don’t blame Denny Hamlin, though.