Denny Hamlin Adds William Byron to ‘The List’ of NASCAR Drivers That Are ‘Gonna Get It’

This was a very messy NASCAR afternoon and night at Texas Motor Speedway. And Denny Hamlin has formally added William Byron to “The List.” We know that Hamlin can hold a grudge. He can wait an entire season to exact his revenge. By the sound of things, Byron is going to need to look in his rearview mirror a bit more.

By the way William Byron tells it, Denny Hamlin ran him up the track. From Hamlin’s perspective, the two didn’t touch and these young guys like racing physical, so what’s the issue? Oh, it doesn’t help that Byron spun Hamlin out under caution, got away with it, and sent Hamlin from P1 contention to the P20s.

"I'll give him the penalty if he comes back to me."- Denny Hamlin after contact with William Byron costs him spots under caution in Texas. pic.twitter.com/Hc6MNkII86 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 26, 2022

Byron said he would talk to Hamlin about things, but the No. 11 driver doesn’t feel like that’s going to help anything. He’s heard the same story from a number of drivers.

“I guess we can just wreck each other under caution, I tried to wreck him but, yeah I guess um . . . but I don’t think we touch, I gotta look but don’t think we touched, but obviously, he sent us through the infield under caution.”

Denny Hamlin continued and said that William Byron is just going on the list.

“I mean, you know, I keep hearing these guys but I just, I’ll just add it to the list of guys when I get a chance, they’re gonna get it. It all works itself out, we’ll be racing at some point and he’ll lose a lot of spots because he’s racing me.”

William Byron Explains Denny Hamlin Situation

So, you know that NASCAR was going to get both sides of this one. According to William Byron, Denny Hamlin was racing him hard and he didn’t appreciate it. He meant to give him a light bump, not spin him out – he says.

“Yeah he ran me out of room and bent the toe link and we’re lucky we finished so… I mean, it was really hard contact, it wasn’t like just a light contact or anything like that. So, yeah I didn’t mean to obviously spin him out over there but I’m oviviously pissed off and just not going to get run like that.”

Byron continued, admitting that he did make the move on purpose.

“Yeah, I went to go show my displeasure, I didn’t mean to hit him and spin him out, there’s a ton of guys that do this and go do something like that, I see it all the time.”

Which side are you taking, Outsiders? And when will Denny Hamlin get his revenge on William Byron – let alone Ross Chastain and others? The playoffs bring it out of these guys. It only gets more intense from here.