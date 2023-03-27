Denny Hamlin Admits He Spun Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at COTA

Well, another week of NASCAR and another week of drama. Denny Hamlin came out and admitted he spun another driver out there. This time it was Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. But was it purposeful like his hit on Ross Chastain at Phoenix?

The longer that Denny Hamlin has this podcast, the better. He has never been one to keep his mouth shut, and it’s a great thing for fans. Now it feels like he’s teasing NASCAR a little bit with his latest tweet.

While fans wait for the latest Actions Detrimental to come out, they have this little teaser from Denny.

“We talked a lot about wrecks today on ADDH. Had to call some folks out too. Podcast coming later this afternoon. Fine print: I spun the 47 yesterday,” he said.

I think that Denny Hamlin is being a little tongue-in-cheek here. We know that he loves to stir things up whenever he can. By saying he spun out Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on Sunday, he’s teasing the podcast and making himself laugh as well.

Of course, his appeal is still undecided from that incident with Chastain. Hamlin sad he meant to hit Chastain on the final Phoenix restart, so NASCAR fined him for manipulating the race outcome and for “actions detrimental” to the sport.

Denny Hamlin’s Rival Makes No Apologies For Rough Racing

There is a split in the NASCAR garage between drivers who do things the old way and those that do them the new way. Basically, you have the veterans who have an unspoken “code” for racing. Then, you have the young guys. Ross Chastain makes no apologies for rough driving.

I’m sure Denny Hamlin will not be surprised in the least, but Chastain embraces the new style of racing. Now, whether that leads to some physical altercations later down the road remains to be seen.

“Are you not entertained? This is what we love,” Chastain said after the race. “I don’t love doing it, but … as a sport we’re not boring.”

So, that’s where he’s coming from. I think Denny Hamlin has a different view of it. I’m sure he’ll let us all know as he puts out the newest episode of his podcast.