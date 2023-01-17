As the 2023 season unfolds, some drivers have contract talks coming up. Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing want to get a deal done. After last NASCAR season’s falling out with Kyle Busch, JGR is likely to want to retain Hamlin as their team centerpiece.

There is a lot that makes this deal sort of already done. Given the fact that Denny Hamlin is so tied into not just JGR but Toyota as well is a big part of that inevitable feeling. Of course, 23XI Racing and their alliance with Gibbs makes that tie even stronger.

Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports talked to Hamlin recently about a potential extension. It doesn’t seem to worry the No. 11 driver too much.

“I don’t think myself and Joe Gibbs Racing will have any problems getting a deal done by any means,” Hamlin said.

Denny Hamlin said he’s confident he extends w/JGR. He says so many aspects for his deal as a Toyota team owner w/JGR alliance that it could take a few months to get done. Hamlin: “I don’t think myself and Joe Gibbs Racing will have any problems getting a deal done by any means.” https://t.co/9YSpLbjwYs — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 17, 2023

At 42 years old, it feels like Denny Hamlin has many years ahead of him. Who knows how much longer he will race? Kevin Harvick is 47 and still doing his thing. So, let’s say there are five more years ahead of him. That’s likely to be wrapped up with just one more extension.

In 2022, Hamlin had two wins. He also put up 10 top-five finishes, as well as, 16 top-tens. It was a very productive season. However, he was unable to make the Championship 4 after Martinsville. Five DNFs did not help him at all.

He’s got more fun stuff coming this season away from the track, too.

Denny Hamlin Joins Dirty Mo Media

While we wait for the season to start, Denny Hamlin is making money moves. The NASCAR driver is going to take his talents to the content machine. When the season begins, Hamlin will have a weekly podcast.

Each week of the season, Hamlin will be giving you all of the talk, stories, and more from himself and a rotating cast of guests. This is another chance for stock car racing fans to get an inside look at the sport.

The fact that Denny Hamlin is joining up with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s media company is a plus. There is clearly something right going on at Dirty Mo and Hamlin is just going to add to that. One of NASCAR’s most outspoken drivers getting his own show to talk into a mic? That will be interesting.