Denny Hamlin Believes Tyler Reddick Can ‘Carry’ 23XI Racing For Years to Come

With his third win in the last five road course races dating back to Road America last year, Tyler Reddick has proved Denny Hamlin right. It was announced last year during the season that Reddick would join 23XI Racing. The question was, when? Kyle Busch moves to RCR and the rest is history as they say.

Denny Hamlin brought Reddick in a year early to replace Kurt Busch. Now, he has been validated just six races into the season. Already Reddick has produced a win for the 23XI Racing owner.

Many saw the talent that Reddick had, but Hamlin made a move early and locked him down for his team. That’s a big deal. In the postrace press conference, Hamlin was asked if it felt validating to see his driver win.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s why I went after him as early as I did. I wanted to get the jump on all the other teams because I knew he was going to be the most coveted free agent in a very very long time. That’s why I got the jump on it. It cost me a lot of money to do it but it pays dividends.

“You have to have that driver that you feel like can carry you to championships and wins for decades. I think we have that guy. It’s not going to stop at road courses. Dirt racing, short tracks, speedways, he’s got what it takes on every racetrack we go to.”

On Twitter, Denny Hamlin made it clear.

It was a hell of a race from Denny Hamlin’s newest winning driver.

Denny Hamlin Wins as Team Owner Again

23XI Racing is back in victory lane. Denny Hamlin has another winning driver on his team and he’s well on his way to competing for an owner’s championship this fall again. Tyler Reddick was the best car all weekend. He was fast and kept that car on the edge of control and chaos the whole time.

While things didn’t go as well for Bubba Wallace and the 23 team, it is all about the win for 23XI Racing. I don’t think this is going to be the last time we see the 45 in victory lane this year, either. If he can keep his car from being wrecked on an oval soon, then this season will really get going.

Denny Hamlin really got a great driver with Reddick. If he hadn’t locked him down last year, he would have surely been on everyone else’s radar soon enough. By moving in when they did, 23XI now has a winning driver that they can count on.