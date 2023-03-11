Denny Hamlin Big Believer in New Short-Track Package at Phoenix

There is hope that this new short-track package is going to improve passing at Phoenix. Denny Hamlin believes in NASCAR’s changes. Ultimately, NASCAR is focused on reducing downforce, which will allow tires to get ate up and lap time differentials to spread out.

If you can get the lap differentials to a second or two, then you get some great racing. That’s been a challenge in these new cars. However, it is worth noting that Denny Hamlin is on board with whatever NASCAR wants to do to improve racing.

He talked to the media on Friday after practice about the changes.

“This is a change. This is a real, a big change. I’m looking forward to it. I think certainly the racing will be better in the sense of being able to pass than what we had last year for sure. Now, will it mean we’re going to have a double-wide finish? I’d temper expectations but certainly, from getting us to where we have to have throttle control, brake control, all that, it’s definitely a step in the right direction.”

“It was good I think they did a really good job getting some grip out of the car. I told the crew chief right away, I was like, ‘Wow short track racing falloff is at least back a little bit.’ Certainly, I don’t know if it’s going to be at the levels we’ve had in the far past, but I certainly like where we’re at.”

Denny Hamlin is optimistic the new short-track package will produce better racing at Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/JQnH8oeXrc — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 11, 2023

We’ll see if Denny Hamlin’s optimism will be justified on Sunday when the Cup Series hits the track.

Denny Hamlin Hopes to Improve Against Chevys

The whole Toyota group has struggled a little to start the season. Things are going alright, but it is clear that the Chevys have something figured out that the Toyotas just don’t right now. Denny Hamlin has performed well but is still looking for a strong finish to hang his hat on.

At Phoenix, Denny has two wins and two pole awards. His last win came back in 2019 at the fall edition of the race. He was P8 last year. However, this new short-track package could change a lot this season.

Kevin Harvick thinks that this is going to just be a short-term fix. Still, Denny Hamlin remains optimistic. So, why not just wait and see what happens? If it works this season, further adjustments can be made for next year if teams figure it out.

Sunday is the big day that this new package debuts. We’ll see just how well it does.