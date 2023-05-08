Denny Hamlin breaks down exactly what happened with Kyle Larson on final lap at Kansas

Now that we’ve talked about the big fight enough, let’s go back to what actually went down on the track. Like Denny Hamlin winning. He appeared to move Kyle Larson in the process to do it, but Larson maintained second place position and finished the race. Even though he did hit the wall.

As usual, Denny Hamlin is back this week with his Actions Detrimental podcast. He was more than happy to explain what went down on the track Sunday. Those last 30 laps were a shootout and thrilling to watch.

Hamlin truly does have a passion for racing. You can hear it in his voice as he details those final moments of the race.

Still thinking about this one. pic.twitter.com/xVd07BYjE2 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 8, 2023

“The most vulnerable Kyle [Larson] was, was in Turns 1 and 2,” Hamlin explained. “That’s where he was the most free, he had to run the highest line was in Turns 1 and 2. … Well, I run really high up in 3 and then get a monster run. So then I pull the car down low, I see his car twitching all through 3 and 4 so he is on the edge.”

Denny Hamlin didn’t get up beside Larson with the intent to wreck him. Really, he did his best to race him clean but with the race winding down, he had to get what he could. Larson was loose, and Hamlin knew how to exploit that.

“And my hope was that I was going to free him up enough where he would kinda nudge into the wall a little bit. Well, he had to slow down so much probably because he was getting loose that it allowed me to get fully side by side with him.”

Then Hamlin went to work.

Denny Hamlin did what he had to do

You hear it from drivers all the time “I could have wrecked him but I respect him,” or the opposite. “Yeah, I dumped him because he did X, Y, and Z.” What we saw at Kansas was the result of great Next Gen racing on the best track for it. Denny Hamlin was just doing what he had to do.

“In the final lap when they throw the white, I have to do whatever I have to do to stop his momentum from clearing me,” Hamlin continued. “So, he’s [Larson’s] right up against the wall, I’m right up against his door and I see that he’s sliding up, I’m sliding up I gotta lift a little bit, but I’m like, ‘If I lift more he’s going to clear me and this is going to be probably it.'”

With the race at hand, Hamlin knew he had to side draft and make Larson get loose in the turns. He didn’t give him room, but he didn’t dump him, either.

“When he [came off the wall in Turn 2] of course I didn’t give him enough room to come back down the race track when he pulled his car off the wall. So I just, breathed, gave him a little dragon breath on the left rear, and just barely nicked him and it sent his car to the right. … I talked to Kyle and he’s like, ‘Dude you just barely nicked me and it sent my car.’ But we were both good.”

If you want Denny Hamlin’s full detailed breakdown, check out the podcast. This week, Denny talked about LEGACY Motor Club, putt-putting with Rory McIlroy, the race, Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson, and more.