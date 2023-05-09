Denny Hamlin breaks down the details of Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson fight

Denny Hamlin had some thoughts on the fisticuffs that broke out between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson following Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

So, he decided to share them with the rest of us. Speaking on his “Actions Detrimental” podcast Monday, the NASCAR Cup Series star offered some commentary to the scrap.

“Noah grabs Chastain’s shirt and bunches him up and starts pushing Chastain back,” Hamlin said. “And at that time, Chastain made just a total pro move and grabbed, so he has both of his hands free, he then grabs Noah’s right wrist with his left hand. Wrist control is such an important part of a fight. He then crosses, he’s backing up, he grabs Noah’s right wrist, so immediately he knows that Noah’s probably stronger, he’s going to lead with the right.”

“So he’s got control of his wrist and all of a sudden, Chastain backs up as far as he’s willing to and he’s telling Noah, ‘Stop.’ And he told him twice, ‘Stop. Stop.’ And he didn’t stop. So Chastain then while holding the right wrist comes with the right hand with a solid, I mean you could hear it right to the jaw, right? Connects as good as you can possibly connect and it was quick. He’s got some quick twitch muscles in his body and he left Noah defenseless in the moment. However, Noah was about to come with a counter. And you saw him, he had broken free of Chastain holding his wrist with the right and he was about to come in, that’s when gold shirt comes in, breaks it up.”

“Chastain once again gets a huge W, got him on the track, got him off the track and nothing happened.”

Denny Hamlin watches back Ross Chastain-Noah Gragson Fight

Chastain drew the ire of multiple drivers during the race, none more than Gragson, driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro. Gragson ultimately decided that Chastain needed to learn a lesson, and picked a fight with the eighth-generation watermelon farmer on pit road.

Pick a fight he did, though the 24-year-old found out quickly he was out of his depth. After grabbing Chastain by the race suit, the 30-year-old responded by landing a right hand on Gragson.

Punches thrown between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson after Kansas! pic.twitter.com/vzojr7Jn7H — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

Gragson said his anger stemmed from not just getting spun out at Kansas but also an incident at Talladega. He was also, understandably, upset that security got in the way before he could return the favor.

“I’m just over it,” Gragson said. “Nobody else has the balls to at least confront him. So, at least just grab him and do something he’s just going to keep doing it. I’m over it. It’s the second time, I have respect for Justin Marks and the rest of the Trackhouse team.”