Denny Hamlin Calls Out More Issues With NASCAR Broadcasts

Denny Hamlin believes that criticisms of the NASCAR on FOX broadcasts are warranted, though he admitted fans can be “really tough” on the network.

Speaking on the Monday episode of the “Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin” podcast, Hamlin said that production can be improved on the broadcasts moving forward.

“I think the fans in general and social media are really tough on FOX,” Hamlin said, via Awful Announcing. “I think some of it is warranted, for sure. But I think that they’re very critical about some really small things that they could get better. One thing I saw at [Bristol] dirt last week, or when I watched it back, was the announcers would be talking about some side-by-side battle and the camera wasn’t on it. So you didn’t know, ‘What are they talking about? Let me see this battle.’

“And then you see, I did notice too, as soon as some action would start to heat up on a side-by-side battle, they cut to 12th place and these guys are battling for, you see the second place guy working over the first place guy, right on his a– and about to make a move, and they cut to side-by-side for 12th.

“And it’s like, ‘Oh, well s—. Let’s just let’s keep it in the battle that’s about to dictate who’s going to be leading this race. So certainly, I think from a production standpoint we could make some improvements.”

Denny Hamlin in Favor of 3-Man Broadcast Booth

Hamlin acknowledged the challenges of working on a production crew for a live broadcast. He praised the idea of having a different person in the booth alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer each week. On-air chemistry, however, has been a sticking point for fans. Hamlin hopes the addition of Kevin Harvick to the booth in 2024 will help solve that problem.

“Why is it so compelling to listen to MRN?” Hamlin said. “You’re not even watching the race. But they make it seem like someone is making a massive charge. And is side-by-side and driving into the, it is so exciting. And I think some at times we get very monotone when there’s an exciting moment going on that certainly would bring a level of excitement, I think, to a casual race fan that, ‘Oh man, I need to be paying attention. This is big.’ I think that Harvick going into FOX next year certainly will, hopefully bring in some of that chemistry that those two permanent guys definitely need.”

Hamlin, 42, has yet to race his No. 11 Toyota Camry to victory lane this season. He has three top 10s through nine races this season. That includes a fourth-place finish in the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway this past Sunday.