Denny Hamlin Calls Out Poor Knowledge From NASCAR Truck Series Broadcast at Kansas

Remember, Denny Hamlin is watching. He’s always watching. And, he wasn’t impressed with the NASCAR Truck Series broadcast from Kansas. Just like the Cup Series, the Xfinity and Truck Series are in the midst of their postseasons. Always a fan of racing, Hamlin was watching and couldn’t understand something. Why didn’t the broadcast team understand the points situation at hand?

When it comes to playoff points, it can be complicated for even the most dedicated NASCAR fans. Denny Hamlin knows how it works, but he noticed that the Fox crew did not. So, he took to Twitter to talk about it. The No. 11 Cup Series driver is never afraid to let his opinion be heard.

“How can Fox not know the points?” he tweeted.

And it’s not on the guys in the booth.

They see the same screens we do. Someone needs to be whispering the scenario in their ear. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) September 10, 2022

Carson Hocevar was fighting for his playoff life. He had to get a win in this one in order to get through. Or hope that Christian Eckes had a bad day and couldn’t perform to a certain standard. While there was frustration with the booth not knowing how the points breakdown was working at play, Hamlin doesn’t blame them.

It’s just one of those things that a research or stats department should be on top of. NASCAR knows how its system works. That information should be readily passed along. Eckes ended up getting what he needed in order to advance. Hocevar did end up needing the win. However, he also had to conserve fuel. He was half a second too slow and was passed up by John Hunter Nemechek.

Hocevar and Matt Crafton were both eliminated from the playoffs at Kansas on Friday night.

Denny Hamlin Hopes to Improve on Kansas Success

Earlier this season, Denny Hamlin had a successful day at Kansas Speedway in the AdventHealth 400. He started P18 after qualifying. However, throughout the day he moved up and was able to finish P4. That day it was Kurt Busch who won, but all the Toyota drivers had a hell of a day. So, can Hamlin improve upon his previous work in the regular season? The odds say he might.

If the Joe Gibbs Racing driver can get a couple of solid starts this playoff season, then he might be looking at his first ever Bill France Cup. He was P2 at Darlington. Throw another top-3 finish on top of that and he’s well on his way to competing for a title. If he snags a checkered flag, well, let’s talk about that when we get there.

Will Denny Hamlin be able to do what he has never done before?