Denny Hamlin ‘Confident’ He Can Win Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Even early in his career, Denny Hamlin was able to find success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. That’s why he’s so confident this year. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, besides two DNFs, has never finished worse than P22 at Vegas. Last year, he had a shot to win it.

With his record of strong finishes, it is wild that he only has one checkered flag in the desert. That came in the fall of 2021. However, since 2020, he has had four top-five finishes, including that win. Last season, JGR had their cars rolling. But late cautions and poor pit stops sank their chances.

Based on the history he’s had at the track both recent and distant, Denny Hamlin feels good heading into the Pennzoil 400.

“I really do enjoy the track now that we’ve had some success. Last year, I felt like we had a car capable of winning in the spring and I made a mistake that cost us. Then, we were able to come back and get a good finish in the fall, so I feel confident about our chances this weekend.”

They are a team with a plan. @dennyhamlin is ready to take on @LVMotorSpeedway pic.twitter.com/cez5auYWtF — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) March 1, 2023

We are hearing a lot out of Denny Hamlin now. He is always someone that is vocal about how they feel. However, his new podcast has added another platform for Hamlin to air his grievances and compliments.

After Fontana, it seemed that Hamlin had a bit of a message for his former teammate. At least, his former teammate’s fans.

Denny Hamlin Warns Kyle Busch Fans

On Monday, when Actions Detrimental came out, Denny Hamlin was feeling upbeat it seemed. He had a P6 finish and is having a quietly good season right now. However, when the topic of Kyle Busch came up he had a couple of things to say.

To start, he wants Rowdy Nation to be “grateful” for JGR. He said that the team did a lot for Busch, just as much as the driver did for the team, by the sound of it. Gave him great equipment, got him great sponsorship, and more. But, Kyle wanted too much money.

Then, Hamlin went on to talk about the Austin Dillon-Kyle Busch relationship. With Busch performing so well, the No. 11 driver thinks it is almost a matter of time before that starts to sour. If Dillon doesn’t get a win or two under his belt, Hamlin warns RCR might have issues.

So, Denny Hamlin believes in himself this weekend. And I’m sure he’d like to see his predictions come true if it helps him grab a win or two over that RCR duo.