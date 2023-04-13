This season hasn’t been great for Denny Hamlin, but it hasn’t been awful. He promises to change that starting this week. On the latest episode of his podcast, Actions Detrimental, Hamlin addressed his poor performances this year. The NASCAR driver had a message for fans out there.

Martinsville is a track that Denny Hamlin is very familiar with. He leads all active drivers with 5 career wins at the venue. Hamlin has an average starting position of 8.882 at Martinsville to go along with 17 top-5 finishes and 23 top-10 results. Both of those stats lead active Cup Series drivers.

So, why wouldn’t Denny have some confidence heading into this stretch?

“I’m going to mark it down now,” Hamlin said on the podcast. “Bookmark it now, listeners. The 11 car goes on a run starting now. Right now. Not next week, not the week after. Right now. The next six weeks, the 11 car is going to get hot. HOT!”

When his cohost, Jared Allen, pushed back a little, Hamlin doubled down.

“We start a run right now Jared. Not tomorrow, not last week, right now. The 11 car goes on a run. Darlington,Talladega, Martinsville, Dover. I’m telling you, white hot. We’re gonna get white hot.”

So, why does Denny Hamlin feel so good about the next stretch of races? Well, he’s got the numbers to back it up.

Denny Hamlin Has History on His Side

Even if we limit “history” to the 2022 season, given the Next Gen car changed so much. Denny Hamlin still has numbers to back up his confidence.

“For one, history. I think at this point last year we were about 30th in points. We’re running better this year than we were last year and we got going pretty good during the playoffs. We had the best average finish. I think we’re still in the top-3 of average running position of all cars this year. I think our cars are better than they were last year.”

In the first eight races this year, Hamlin has outperformed his result from 2022 in six of those events. He sits 12th in the points standings. Hamlin continued his point.

“We’ve just been to race tracks that either I’m not good at or we’re not executing. Like Richmond, that’s a layup for me and this team. We should win that race, we shouldn’t go finish 20-something that’s ridiculous, but we just had, we lost control of the race when we had control of it. I’m confident. Confident that we’re going to go on a tear starting now.”

If Denny Hamlin is right, then the NASCAR Cup Series is going to be in for a surprise.