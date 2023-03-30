Denny Hamlin Confused Over NASCAR Penalties After Hendrick Motorsports Decision

When it comes to penalties, Denny Hamlin just doesn’t know anymore. He doesn’t understand the logic that NASCAR is using. It isn’t just the Hendrick decision but also relates to the fine that Daniel Suárez received for what he did after the race on Sunday.

Don’t expect Denny Hamlin’s penalty appeal for hitting Ross Chastain to happen soon. This week it was Hendrick. Next week it is Kaulig Racing and Justin Haley. So, maybe in two weeks or so.

For a reminder, Hamlin got hit with a $50,000 fine and a 25-point penalty. He was fined AFTER he said that he put his car into Ross Chastain’s on the last restart at Phoenix as his car lost grip.

Hendrick Motorsports was fined $400,000 total ($100k for each team) and 400 points (100 for each driver). They also have crew chiefs in the middle of a four-race suspension for modifying the louvers on their cars. The points penalty was taken away by the appeals panel.

Meanwhile, Suárez was hit with just a $50,000 fine after bumping into his teammate, Chastain, as well as hitting Alex Bowman’s car on pit road while officials were feet away. No points deduction.

This is what Denny Hamlin had to say about it all.

Hell, I don’t even know anymore. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) March 29, 2023

Regardless of what Denny Hamlin is thinking about this right now, I’m sure we’ll get some more information on the next episode of his podcast.

Denny Hamlin, NASCAR Villain?

Right now, I think that there is just one place to go for Denny Hamlin. He’s no stranger to it and it has fit him quite well in the past. Hamlin just needs to take on the approach that he’s the villain now.

He’s got the wins, he’s got the attitude, and he’s got the racing team that everyone loves to hate in 23XI. At this point, he should just wear all black to the race track, hang out with Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick all the time and just piss people off by driving fast and winning races.

However, that’s me getting a little too WWE in my head. The truth is, Denny Hamlin just wants to be treated like everyone else. You can debate that he is treated relatively equally. He doesn’t feel that way.

So, we’ll wait until the appeal is heard. It seems that the National Motorsports Appeals Panel has a habit of rescinding these points penalties… at least for some drivers. We’ll see what happens with Hamlin in a couple of weeks or so.