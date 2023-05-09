Denny Hamlin explains Chase Elliott’s involvement in Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson fight

According to Denny Hamlin, there was a third person involved in the fisticuffs between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson following Sunday’s Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Speaking on his “Actions Detrimental” podcast Monday, the NASCAR Cup Series star indicated that Chase Elliott may have been the driving force to Gragson confronting Chastain on pit road.

“You had Noah go up to him and I don’t know and I guess you guys brought up to me that Chase Elliott put a little birdie in Noah’s ear,” Denny Hamlin said. “Evidently, Chase Elliott says, ‘Hey someone needs to do something.’ I don’t know if Chase was speaking in general terms, or did he give him the old nudge-nudge whisper in his ear right before. ‘Hey you oughta go over there and confront him.’

“Anyway, it fueled Noah somehow, someway to go and approach him. Which I respect, give mad props to Noah to be like ‘Hey I’m gonna be a man and at least go confront him.’ Because others, myself included haven’t confronted Chastain when they felt wronged by him. We just get off in the media and spout off about him and say how big of a dick he is.

“But Noah’s like ‘No I’m gonna go over there, I’m gonna do what these other drivers have not.’ Well, I think Chastain was willing to talk and Chastain’s been very level-headed in these conversations. Again, I’ve had multiple with him after the race, but he’s very level-headed.”

Ross Chastain punches Noah Gragson on pit road

Chastain drew the ire of multiple drivers during the race, none more than Gragson, driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro. Gragson ultimately decided that Chastain needed to learn a lesson, and picked a fight with the eighth-generation watermelon farmer on pit road.

Pick a fight he did, though the 24-year-old found out quickly he was out of his depth. After grabbing Chastain by the race suit, the 30-year-old responded by landing a right hand on Gragson.

Punches thrown between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson after Kansas! pic.twitter.com/vzojr7Jn7H — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

Additional video showed that Elliott approved of Gragson getting into it with Chastain.

“Somebody’s gotta do it,” Elliott told Gragson as he walked by.

Denny Hamlin speaks on Ross Chastain-Noah Gragson fight

Hamlin later added his own commentary as to what took place between Chastain and Gragson.

“Noah grabs Chastain’s shirt and bunches him up and starts pushing Chastain back,” Hamlin said. “And at that time, Chastain made just a total pro move and grabbed, so he has both of his hands free, he then grabs Noah’s right wrist with his left hand. Wrist control is such an important part of a fight. He then crosses, he’s backing up, he grabs Noah’s right wrist, so immediately he knows that Noah’s probably stronger, he’s going to lead with the right.”

“So he’s got control of his wrist and all of a sudden, Chastain backs up as far as he’s willing to and he’s telling Noah, ‘Stop.’ And he told him twice, ‘Stop. Stop.’ And he didn’t stop. So Chastain then while holding the right wrist comes with the right hand with a solid, I mean you could hear it right to the jaw, right? Connects as good as you can possibly connect and it was quick. He’s got some quick twitch muscles in his body and he left Noah defenseless in the moment. However, Noah was about to come with a counter. And you saw him, he had broken free of Chastain holding his wrist with the right and he was about to come in, that’s when gold shirt comes in, breaks it up.”

“Chastain once again gets a huge W, got him on the track, got him off the track and nothing happened.”