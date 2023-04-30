Denny Hamlin has an impressive Cup Series record on Mondays

If there are any drivers looking forward to racing on Monday at Dover, it is Denny Hamlin. He’s got quite a record in Monday races. The NASCAR driver knows he has a good history of showing up during delayed races and getting the job done.

Since 2008, there have been a couple of dozen races that have been pushed to Monday. Of those, three of them have happened at Pocono, Talladega, and Bristol. Well, add Dover to that list now as well.

That isn’t all bad news for Denny Hamlin, though. In fact, the No. 11 FedEx Toyota driver will be in a good position to get another Monday victory. With no qualifying, Hamlin is slated to start 13th, on the front of Row 7. He just so happens to start right next to his best friend, Ross Chastain.

He seems to be just fine with that. After all, he has the most wins among active drivers in these Monday races.

Just gonna leave this here pic.twitter.com/qE5Ef5mZey — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) April 30, 2023

On four different occasions, Hamlin secured a win on Monday. He did it at Pocono in 2009, Texas and Martinsville in 2010, as well as the continued Daytona 500 in 2020 that started on Sunday and finished on Monday.

Last year at the delayed Dover race, Chase Elliott finished ahead of the field, claiming the checkered flag on Monday. In that race, Hamlin led laps but was doomed with issues throughout the day that relegated him to P21 at the end.

Denny Hamlin still looking for 2023 win

This season has not gone the way that Denny Hamlin had hoped. He’s led laps, he’s passed a ton of cars, although he’s got something to say about all of that. No matter what he does, he seems to fall back to outside of the top 10 by the time the checkered flag flies.

Perhaps a little change of pace and a Monday start time will give Hamlin that extra something he needs. He’s had fast cars, he’s had some great runs, but it has not come together for a variety of reasons.

One thing that will be challenging for every driver, the track itself. The Monster Mile will be completely cleaned off, and we have seen the track refuse to take rubber. That concrete is going to be slick and we are going to see drivers have a hard time holding onto the cars for the first half of the race at least.

With the slick conditions and Monday start time, Denny Hamlin is hoping he can get to the front like Ryan Truex did in the Xfinity Series race. Then, just leave the field behind. It will be easier said than done.