Everyone knows that Denny Hamlin doesn’t care to speak his mind. Now we’re going to get it in podcast form every week. The NASCAR season is going to be very interesting. Hamlin has been open in the past. But this will give him a whole new platform.

Joining up with Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s media company, Dirty Mo Media, Denny Hamlin will have a new weekly show. Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin is set to premiere on February 6. New episodes will run weekly throughout the entire NASCAR season.

When it comes to the Joe Gibbs driver, people love him or hate him. He’s got a way of making enemies on and off the track. Imagine the Ross Chastain feud last season, but via podcast!

I wanna thank @DaleJr and @MikeDavis88 for this opportunity and the fat check they had to write me to do it. I figured with all the spare time I had why not. 🫠 https://t.co/UIAPlLU82D — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) January 17, 2023

“I am approaching podcasting the way I approach everything else — I want to win,” Hamlin said, via Dirty Mo Media. “Winning in this sense will be measured on whether I can become a dependable resource for NASCAR fans. That’s my goal. I want to connect with fans, even those who cheer for other drivers.”

Of course, the title of the show is a reference to NASCAR’s Rulebook, Section 12 to be specific. “Actions detrimental to Stock Car racing” is the phrasing used. Basically, anything NASCAR deems to hurt the sport. Hamlin was hit with a penalty under this wording in 2013 when he criticized the Gen 6 cars.

A perfect name for Hamlin’s podcast.

Dale Jr. Excited to Work With Denny Hamlin

One of the coolest things that Dirty Mo Media does is bring the sport of NASCAR into your home like never before. Getting to hear Dale Jr. and his rotating cast of guests talk the sport, the controversies, history, and so much more is priceless.

Adding Denny Hamlin to the mix only adds to that. This is massive for fans and for making the sport relevant in the 2020s.

“Denny is one of the most polarizing individuals in the sport right now,” Earnhardt Jr. said in a statement. “We know he can be candid, opinionated and entertaining as a driver, but he also is very insightful on the challenges and thrills of team ownership. This is going to be fun seeing Denny create content, and I am excited that he is doing it with Dirty Mo Media.”

Denny Hamlin is coming to a streaming service near you. Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin is going to join the other shows that Dirty Mo Media has to offer. It should be fun and entertaining for fans to listen to.