Denny Hamlin jokingly takes credit for Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson fight

The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway this past Sunday was the first race of Denny Hamlin’s Bracket Challenge.

The Bracket operates March Madness style, pitting two drivers against each other with the highest finisher of that week’s race advancing to the next round. Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro, served as the top-seed going into Kansas, matched up against a No. 32 seed.

As fate would have it, the No. 32 seed was Noah Gragson, driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro. A fitting matchup based on how Sunday’s race concluded, drawn up perfectly from “Actions Detrimental” podcast hosts Hamlin and Jared Allen.

Allen: “I think the most overlooked part of this bracket is in the top left corner,” he said, via Awful Announcing. “I’m not saying that this bracket fueled this altercation, but I’m not saying it didn’t either. Noah Gragson vs. Ross Chastain.”

Hamlin: “Okay, so let me tell you. When I was talking about, before the race, the drivers knew who they were matched up against. Noah says, ‘Who do I got?’ And I said, ‘Chastain.’ He was like, ‘Oh well.’ So you knew it was in his mind. He knew it was in his mind. And so, are we fueling fights over here?”

Allen: “The Denny Hamlin Bracket Challenge fueled quite possibly the best social media altercation of the NASCAR season.”

Hamlin: “Fantastic. That’s what we wanted. More content, more storylines. You got it.”

Ross Chastain punches Noah Gragson in the face after short shoving match after AdventHealth 400

Chastain drew the ire of multiple drivers during the race, none more than Gragson, driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro. Gragson ultimately decided that Chastain needed to learn a lesson, and picked a fight with the eighth-generation watermelon farmer on pit road.

Pick a fight he did, though the 24-year-old found out quickly he was out of his depth. After grabbing Chastain by the race suit, the 30-year-old responded by landing a right hand on Gragson.

Punches thrown between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson after Kansas! pic.twitter.com/vzojr7Jn7H — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

Gragson said his anger stemmed from not just getting spun out at Kansas but also an incident at Talladega. He was also, understandably, upset that security got in the way before he could return the favor.

“I got fenced by the 1[Chastain],” Gragson said. “He took care of us at Talladega; we’re Chevrolet teammates, it didn’t work with us there. He fenced us here. Nobody else has the balls to at least confront him, so. At least just grab him, and do something, and he’s gonna keep doing it.

“I’m over it. It’s the second time. I have respect for Justin Marks and the rest of the Trackhouse team, but that’s why I’m not wrecking him on the race track… but I’m ready to fight him. I didn’t even get a shot in because the security guards got in the middle of it. But nobody confronts the guy. He keeps doing it, and I’m sick and tired of it.”

NASCAR announced Tuesday that no penalties would be levied against Chastain or Gragson for their fight on pit road.