Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson Thought NASCAR Phone Call For 75 Greatest List Was Bad News

When you’re Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin, a phone call from NASCAR isn’t always a good thing, in fact, most of the time it is bad. However, getting picked to NASCAR’s Greatest 75 Drivers list. Both were sure it was for something they did or said.

Before Larson found out he was on the list, he was worried his drama at Bristol had earned him some kind of reprimand. He got into it with Ryan Preece and wasn’t apologetic after the race at all.

“I’m like nervous because I’m like man Bristol just happened, I’m in trouble for something,” Larson said to media at Talladega. “Then like we waited around, I’m like well I’ve seen they’ve been announcing the top 75 maybe I made the cut of that. So I called them back and they gave me the great news and I was honestly just like speechless because I didn’t really at the time think I was deserving of being on that list.”

As for Denny Hamlin, he wasn’t sure what it was but he figured it was another penalty of some kind. That pesky podcast has got him in trouble already and he was sure Jim France was mad again.

“Well, I saw Jim France called and my first thought was ‘Oh sh** here we go again.’ … I just, Jim, PTSD for sure on that one. But it was a good phone call and him being very appreciative for what I do for the sport and everything it was just good to hear.”

Denny Hamlin Starting on Pole at Talladega

Now that the scary phone calls are behind them, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson can focus on racing. Hamlin is having a good weekend so far. He is in a great position to win his third race at Talladega.

During qualifying on Saturday, Hamlin and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates were fast. Ty Gibbs was the top car in the first round. Then, Hamlin turned on the jets in the second round. Aric Almirola tried his best to knock Hamlin off, but it wasn’t enough.

Denny Hamlin took home the pole award and the RTIC qualifying trophy. He was the only driver to dip under 53 seconds on his qualifying lap and it sets him up for some great opportunities today.

As long as he avoids the wrecks and chaos on the track, Hamlin should be in position to race for a win. Can he go from pole to checkered flag?