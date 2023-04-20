Denny Hamlin Named to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers List

While Denny Hamlin is still chasing that elusive Cup Series championship, he will forever be one of NASCAR‘s 75 Greatest Drivers. He has 48 career wins in the Cup Series. He has finished in the top-10 in 324 of 614 races. Hamlin also has wins at NASCAR’s most prestigious venues.

To put it simply, Denny Hamlin is one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time. The best part about it, he’s still going. Hamlin is poised to have another playoff run this year. Having this honor added to his legendary resume will only give him more confidence.

Over the years Hamlin went from a punk youngster to a veteran with something to say about everything. He is one of the 75 Greatest.

His crown-jewel wins and continued excellence make him a legend in our sport!@dennyhamlin joins the list of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers! #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/VRm59Ehq1s — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 20, 2023

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver and 23XI Racing team owner has done a lot for the sport. His presence is going to continue changing and evolving stock car racing for many years.

When you think of some of the best drama, quotes, race wins, and more of the past 25 years, Denny Hamlin pops up a lot. Especially when you get into the 2010s. Three-time Daytona 500 winner, three-time Southern 500 winner, 2015 All-Star Race winner, 2022 Coca-Cola 600 winner, 2006 Rookie of the Year – he’s done it all.

Denny Hamlin Focused on Winning Another Big Race

This weekend is Talladega, and Denny Hamlin will have some steam coming into the race. He has won twice at the massive superspeedway. At one point he was on the pole for three straight races at Talladega.

In this race last year, Hamlin was P18. Not where he wanted to be or where he saw himself finishing. He was able to redeem himself in the fall with a P5 finish in the 400-mile edition of the race. Hamlin is still looking for that first win of the season.

For all that he has done in the sport, Denny Hamlin has a lot more to accomplish. Is he going to win a championship? Either as a driver or an owner? Either behind the wheel himself or through his 23XI Racing team, Hamlin has a lot more years left in the sport of NASCAR.

Love him or hate him, he’s one of the best to ever race a stock car.