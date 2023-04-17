Denny Hamlin Needed Better Track Position to Win NOCO 400 at Martinsville

This is the week that Denny Hamlin promised to get “white hot.” So, even after a P4 finish, the JGR driver was disappointed. This was the first top-5 finish of the year for Hamlin and he still couldn’t crack a smile when talking on TV after.

When it came down to it, Denny Hamlin likely felt he had a car capable of winning. That would be the only reason to be disappointed after today’s race. He led some laps and found some speed at times.

However, it wasn’t enough. This track was all about position and getting as much clean air as possible. When that went away, so did the speed.

“Just to stay in the lead. That was the biggest thing. Just like Richmond. When we drive the lead, you gotta stay there. We just had unfortunate timing on that green flag pit cycle and then we pitted which put us toward the end of those lead lap cars. Cars I was just lapping 10 laps before that, couldn’t pass them.

“This is Next Gen racing with these tires and this aero package there’s no passing. Obviously, we saw the 41 dominate the race and once he got caught in the back that was it. Just what we got now.”

I’m sure after Denny Hamlin reflects on this race for tomorrow’s Actions Detrimental podcast, he’ll have a more positive outlook on it all. This is a big step forward and so far his prediction has come true.

Denny Hamlin Takes Step One on ‘White Hot’ Tear

Last week after another disappointing result at Bristol Dirt, Denny Hamlin made a proclamation. He was confident that his team was about to go on a run. He was struggling to begin the season, but there was hope on the horizon.

Naming Darlington, Talladega, Martinsville, and Dover as the four places he’s looking forward to most, Hamlin made a promise.

“We start a run right now Jared,” Hamlin said to his cohost. “Not tomorrow, not last week, right now. The 11 car goes on a run. Darlington, Talladega, Martinsville, Dover. I’m telling you, white-hot. We’re gonna get white hot.”

I’d say posting your best finish of the season is a step in the right direction. Denny Hamlin has the ability to win races at all of those tracks, and I’ll throw in Kansas as well. Five more weeks for Hamlin to prove his prediction.