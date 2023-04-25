Denny Hamlin proposes midseason NASCAR tournament to increase TV ratings

If NASCAR needs a recommendation to help grow its television ratings, veteran driver Denny Hamlin has an idea. He believes it would create a new level of interest among current and casual fans.

NASCAR continues to work on a new media rights deal and obviously wants to maximize its earning potential. In order to do that, it would like to see an uptick in ratings to be more appealing to networks.

Hamlin suggested a midseason tournament to help increase interest in the sport. The 42-year-old driver even had specific details prepared regarding his idea. He likes the idea of a 32-driver tournament over a five-week stretch in the summer.

To the winner goes $3 million.

DH's Million Dollar Idea: The Midseason Single Elimination Tournament 🤯



Watch @dennyhamlin explain here ➡️ https://t.co/6aBuUO3tKi pic.twitter.com/lwFdLqkqro — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) April 25, 2023

“I think, during the summer months, we should be kicking ass in the ratings,” Hamlin said. “We are going to have a bracket challenge. You have 10 weeks to get yourself in the top-32 in points. Five weeks in a row where you have a head-to-head competition and you’re seeded based off of where you are in points at Week 10.

“So, the No. 1 seed is whoever is first in points, they will be going up against the 32nd placed guy in points this week. So on and so forth. Whoever wins between the two moves onto the next week. That moves you on to the Round of 16. Then you’re gonna have head-to-heads once again. Down to eight, down to four, down to two.

“We would be wildly competitive for this. This would create so many storylines.”

Denny Hamlin Explains Why Midseason Tournament Helps NASCAR

Hamlin’s idea seems pretty genius. And it would definitely create an additional level of intrigue during the course of the NASCAR season.

Not only does the driver believe it will create even more competition among drivers, he also says it adds an element to the in-race strategy.

“You would have no idea how much the teams would change their strategies in the middle of the race to beat whoever they’re up against that given week to advance to the next round,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin also added to his idea in a tweet.

“NASCAR offers 50M to anyone with a perfect bracket (insure it),” he wrote. “Casual fans would be all over it. Sports bettors are bored in the summer with nothing but MLB to bet on. Would create so much chatter and content.”

Hamlin might really be onto something with this midseason tournament. Will NASCAR listen to his recommendation?