Denny Hamlin Reaches Out to Mike Joy about FOX Cartoon Graphics During NASCAR Races

Denny Hamlin is giving a voice to the voiceless regarding FOX’s cartoon NASCAR graphics.

Let’s be honest, almost everyone hates them. They kind of work for the NFL, but it just seems out of place for NASCAR. Fans don’t need to see Chase Elliott look like he’s about to fight Thanos, just give us a serious broadcast.

It’s among the many things that NASCAR fans have tweeted at FOX and specifically lead broadcaster, Mike Joy. The legendary voice of the sport has faced the brunt of the negativity brought on by FOX’s broadcast, but he hasn’t hidden, responding to fans time and time again.

However, it was Hamlin who brought it to Joy’s attention on Twitter. Check out the Joe Gibbs Racing wheelman’s request for some information regarding the graphics on Tuesday.

Mr. Joy while we have your attention could we make a small request with the cartoons? Thanks in advance. https://t.co/eWZ55FNBce — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) March 22, 2023

“Mr. Joy while we have your attention could we make a small request with the cartoons? Thanks in advance,” tweeted Hamlin.

Classy as always, Joy responded with a well-thought out answer. No, he’s not the one deciding these things, but he’s going to send it up the chain for Hamlin and company.

Thanks Denny. The "superhero" illustrations are part of the FOX "look" across all major sports.

This will run its course; the next version of the graphics package could look quite different. I'll forward your ask to LA. https://t.co/ig35poOfg7 — Mike Joy (@mikejoy500) March 22, 2023

“Thanks Denny. The ‘superhero’ illustrations are part of the FOX ‘look’ across all major sports,” responded Joy. “This will run its course; the next version of the graphics package could look quite different. I’ll forward your ask to LA.”

Evidently, the end of the NASCAR superhero graphics could be coming, which is tremendous news for the sport. NASCAR deserves a serious broadcast, and many have likened the way Formula 1 has been presented as a starting point. You’re not going to find cartoons in F1.

A good change is on the way. Thank you, Denny Hamlin and Mike Joy.

Joey Logano Dominates NASCAR Ambetter Health 400, Takes Checkered Flag at Atlanta

Meanwhile, Joey Logano notched his first victory of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season with a dominating performance in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway Sunday.

The win is Logano’s first at Atlanta and the 32nd of his career. Logano entered the day as the pole-sitter and led every lap in Stage 1, narrowly missing out on repeating in Stage 2. In total, Logano led 139 laps. The reigning Cup Series champion is off to a hot start in 2023, in the playoff picture after a trip to victory lane and a second place finish in the Daytona 500.

“Winning here at Atlanta means so much to me,” Logano told PRN. “I remember driving my legends car at 9 years old and standing right here. This one is so special.”

Logano entered the final lap needing some work to do to get around the leader, Brad Keselowski. Keselowski put on a masterclass of blocking, until Logano eventually broke through, aided by a nice push from Christopher Bell.

“There were plenty of times I wanted to move up but I didn’t want to leave my teammates,” Logano said. “If I could pick my lane, the top was the one I wanted but I didn’t want to leave them. Got a good push, enough to get to the outside of the 6 and it was the difference.”