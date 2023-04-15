Denny Hamlin Reacts to Penalty Against Truck Series Driver Carson Hocevar

Carson Hocevar is starting to rub other drivers, including Denny Hamlin, the wrong way — literally and figuratively. The 20-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver stirred up drama on Friday night after attempting to spin out Taylor Gray at Martinsville.

Hocevar appeared to take exception to a bump from Gray during the Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville on Friday night. He then hooked into Gray’s truck in an attempt to retaliate against the driver.

It didn’t work out too well for Hocevar. He was the only driver who lost control of his truck and he served a two-lap penalty for his actions.

Three wide gone wrong. 😯 pic.twitter.com/LEFILhd6au — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) April 15, 2023

Hocevar says it wasn’t intentional, but that he slammed into Gray because his left rear tire blew. But the NASCAR Truck Series officials didn’t quite see it that way.

Hamlin didn’t either. In a tweet, the NASCAR driver said, “What’s wrong with that kid?”

Hamlin has never been afraid to speak his mind, especially on Twitter. The 42-year-old clearly didn’t care for the actions from Hocevar during Friday night’s race.

Hocevar finished Friday night’s race in 34th place out of 36 drivers.

Denny Hamlin Confident About ‘Big Run’ at Martinsville

While Denny Hamlin’s start to the 2023 NASCAR season hasn’t been awful, he certainly wants to be in better shape. Fortunately, he comes to a track where he’s enjoyed a lot of success at in Martinsville.

Hamlin has claimed five career checkered flags at the track. He believes that he can really get things going in a positive direction, beginning this weekend.

In a recent episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin said he’s confident he can get a good run going beginning this weekend.

“I’m going to mark it down now,” Hamlin said on the podcast. “Bookmark it now, listeners. The 11 car goes on a run starting now. Right now. Not next week, not the week after. Right now. The next six weeks, the 11 car is going to get hot. HOT!”

When his cohost, Jared Allen, pushed back a little, Hamlin doubled down.

“We start a run right now Jared. Not tomorrow, not last week, right now. The 11 car goes on a run. Darlington, Talladega, Martinsville, Dover. I’m telling you, white hot. We’re gonna get white hot.”

Hamlin and other NASCAR Cup Series drivers prepare for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville on Sunday. The green flag waves at 3 p.m. ET and coverage of the race airs on FS1.