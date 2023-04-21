Denny Hamlin Reacts to ‘Honor’ of Making NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers List

On Thursday, Denny Hamlin was added to NASCAR‘s 75 Greatest Drivers list. He joins modern stars like Tony Stewart with the honor. Of course, being named as one of the greatest drivers not just of his time, but all time, is a major deal.

He is the Crown Jewel King. If NASCAR could ever get back to the Indy oval instead of the road course, he could claim the final gem in his NASCAR infinity gauntlet. Denny Hamlin has done almost everything there is to do in the sport.

While he still works towards that first championship, Hamlin will take the great honor he was given. His name will forever be associated with the biggest legends of the sport. Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Bobby Allison, and 71 other icons of stock car racing.

A little play on words, Hamlin called the announcement “Results Instrumental,” instead of his usual “Actions Detrimental.”

“Thank you NASCAR and the France family for the call today. It’s a huge honor that I won’t take lightly.”

From his beginnings as a young hot shot driver to his 48 career wins and even owning a Cup Series team of his own – Denny Hamlin has done just about all there is to do and then some. The respect he has from his peers and competitors is clear, even the ones that don’t like him very much.

No matter what he does from here on out, he will always be one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

Can Denny Hamlin Win at Talladega Again?

Speaking of those crown-jewel wins, Denny Hamlin has had some success at Talladega. The GEICO 500 this Sunday is going to be another chance to add to his resume and his list of major wins. Three-time Daytona 500 winner, he won at Dega in 2014 and 2020.

Let’s not forget the major Coca-Cola 600 win that he had last year in Charlotte, either. There is just something about Hamlin when he gets on a superspeedway. He knows how to draft, how to hold position and earn his own out there. While he doesn’t like the new style of racing this Next Gen car brings to this track, he is still going to compete for a win.

Last year in this race, Denny Hamlin finished P18. However, he redeemed himself later in the season with a P5 finish. He’d like to come away with the win and leave all that other stuff behind him this time around.

Hamlin is at 14-1 odds to win the race. There are others with better odds, but not many. Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are set up as the true favorites and will be a hard duo to compete with on Sunday.