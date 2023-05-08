Denny Hamlin reacts to Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson fight after winning AdventHealth 400

It is hard to remember with the Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson drama, but Denny Hamlin did win a race on Sunday in Kansas. Hamlin took the checkered flag in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Chastain and Gragson stole the show, though.

Once Denny Hamlin was in the media room, he got a chance to hear what happened. When he knew there was video, he wanted to see it. Thankfully, Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports got video of Hamlin’s reaction. It’s what the people want!

I mean, you tell Hamlin there is a video of Chastain getting into a fight, and he’s going to run to see it. You want proof? Watch him do just that.

Showing Kansas winner Denny Hamlin the Ross Chastain – Noah Gragson fight. pic.twitter.com/pECPYB3Gml — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 7, 2023

You can see Denny Hamlin literally lick his lips as he sees the video start. He didn’t know where it was going to go, but he looked a little bit shocked. His reaction was great. While his rival Chastain came out on top, he found some humor in it all.

“He told him to stop,” Hamlin said with a laugh.

Denny Hamlin gets first win of the season

So there was a lot of drama on pit road after the race. However, the actual race itself was a classic. It was perhaps the best race in the Next Gen era and produced a battle between two of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers. This will be a finish that we see replayed for years to come.

If you didn’t see the AdventHealth 400 you definitely missed what was at least the best race of the season so far. Denny Hamlin went out and picked up the win. He wanted to get at least one checkered flag during this stretch in the season. So, he went out and took it.

Denny might be lucky that Chastain and Gragson got into a fight. His finish was a little controversial at first. Then the fight happened and everyone forgot. Hamlin side drafted a very loose No. 5 Chevy. Larson got into the wall, Hamlin helped him out a little and put him in the wall harder, and he went on to the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Larson was able to finish the race without a caution flag coming out. Denny Hamlin was washed in boos as he wrecked one of the most popular drivers in NASCAR for the win. The thing is, I don’t think he would have done anything different. When you need a win, you go get a win.