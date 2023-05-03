Denny Hamlin reveals his viral NASCAR bracket idea is gaining traction

Denny Hamlin‘s novel idea about a midseason NASCAR bracket and one-on-one tournament seems to be more than a fantasy for the race car fans across the nation.

Hamlin appeared on his Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin podcast this week and discussed how he’s heard from many people, including Speedway Motorsports Inc. president Marcus Smith, about how much they like the idea.

“One of the first texts I got was from Marcus Smith,” Hamlin said, according to Awful Announcing. “He’s like, ‘Alright, let’s talk. This is intriguing to me.’ And then a couple of NASCAR executives as well saying, ‘Hey, we like this idea but we’re going to circle the wagons here and see.’ And the first thing I said was, ‘Good luck getting everyone there to agree.’ But it seems like, if I had to predict, they’re definitely not doing anything like this year. I would say it’s less than a 20% [chance] next year.”

The idea behind Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR bracket concept

Denny Hamlin first discussed the bracket idea on his Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin last week.

The idea is that after 10 weeks of the season, the top 32 drives are placed into a bracket ranked one through 32. Then, the go head-to-head over the next five weeks.

He thinks the idea would help NASCAR become a dominant figure in the summer sports scene, helping to attract fans who wouldn’t normally be interested.

“So, the No. 1 seed is whoever is first in points, they will be going up against the 32nd placed guy in points this week,” Hamlin said. “So on and so forth. Whoever wins between the two moves onto the next week. That moves you on to the Round of 16. Then you’re gonna have head-to-heads once again. Down to eight, down to four, down to two.”

Hamlin thinks the idea would be welcomed by the racers as it would get their competitive juices following. He added it would also be a storyline bonanza and be a gamechanger in terms of racer strategy.