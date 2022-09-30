denny-hamlin-rips-nascar-for-disregarding-driver-safety

Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin is fed up with NASCAR and their unwillingness to address safety concerns with the Next Gen car.

Hamlin took to Twitter and criticized NASCAR for not accepting any responsibility for the growing amount of drivers suffering injuries.

Pretty disappointing that our sanctioning body refuses to acknowledge or accept any responsibility for drivers getting hurt. It’s the same THEY said. WE knew better. It’s wrong these drivers continue to get taken advantage of by the system. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) September 30, 2022

“Pretty disappointing that our sanctioning body refuses to acknowledge or accept any responsibility for drivers getting hurt. It’s the same THEY said,” Hamlin wrote. “WE knew better. It’s wrong these drivers continue to get taken advantage of by the system.”

NASCAR’s injured list is beginning to mount, with Kurt Busch the most glaring example. The driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry has been out of action since late July suffering from concussion-like symptoms. Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, will not race in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway this Sunday due to concussion-like symptoms after his crash this past week at Texas Motor Speedway. Noah Gragson will fill in and be behind the wheel of the No. 48.

“Alex Bowman will not compete in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway after experiencing concussion-like symptoms following an accident in the Sept. 25 event at Texas Motor Speedway,” Hendrick Motorsports said in a statement on Thursday.

Talking to media ahead of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Hamlin said that Busch is active with the team. 23XI Racing has been taking in all the advice, tips, and information they can from the veteran driver.

“He’s staying active in the organization, I’m sure he’s at the shop now talking to engineers and whatnot,” Hamlin said. “He’s fully embedded in the team and trying to help these young guys that we got continue to be better. I think, honestly, a lot of the growth in Bubba is because he has Kurt in his ear, quite a bit. Through every practice, every qualifying, and every race. So, I think that he’s that valuable part of the organization that we said he always would be.”

Asked if he had a medical update on Busch, Hamlin said he would have one soon.

“We won’t have an update on Kurt until the first week of October,” Hamlin said. “Then we’re gonna have another doctor update.”