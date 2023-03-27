Denny Hamlin Savagely Calls Out Fellow Drivers For Crashing Into Turns at COTA

After watching replays of the race, Denny Hamlin decided to call out his fellow Cup Series drivers for charging into corners with no care. We saw it time after time, and Hamlin even shared a clip of Kyle Larson earlier today as an example. He had a list to go through.

First of all, Denny Hamlin decided to just air it all out this week. The title of the episode for Actions Detrimental this week is “Sh** Show with No Respect” and he pulled no punches. He did his homework so he knew exactly who to call out.

“I’m going to do my best to call out the people who don’t get enough attention for being dumba**es at the end of this race,” Hamlin prefaced his segment.

“Listen and I’m not picking on these guys for any particular reason rather than what I saw watching the race back. You know,” he said to his cohost. “I watched replay after replay, ‘ah let me see it again.’ Of who is coming into the pack with reckless abandon and not giving a sh** about anybody else around them and willing to crash other cars to gain positions.”

Denny Hamlin did say he would give his fellow Cup Series drivers a pass for intent. He isn’t going to say if they meant to damage other cars or meant to wreck others on purpose. He’s just calling out what he saw as egregious moves.

Denny Hamlin Lists Who to Blame

Starting with the caution with nine laps to go, Denny Hamlin broke down caution after caution. Including the hectic overtime. That first incident, Hamlin said it was all because of Austin Cindric and Kevin Harvick. Ross Chastain was also spun out in that incident… then he sprinted to the front and almost wrecked every car along the way causing a caution with seven laps to go.

He was just getting started. After he called those three out, he went to overtime cautions. He said Joey Logano caused the Ryan Preece wreck. Preece was pretty upset about it. He might need to talk to the two-time Cup champ about it apparently.

Then, he got to the Alex Bowman/Ross Chastain/Daniel Suárez incident. Thanks to Denny Hamlin, we all know who is to blame now. “It’s close, it’s really close.” But Hamlin broke it down.

“The 1 (Chastain) was the initial contact into Bowman which knocked him into Suárez but then the 14 (Chase Briscoe) then was shoving [the 1] – I think he saw that they were starting to make contact up there and he was just like, aye let me join this party. You guys are all hitting each other so I think it’s okay. So I think he kept going and kept pushing from behind.”

Chastain hit Bowman, Bowman hit Suárez but tried to slow down, then Briscoe and Chastain both hit Bowman again. Yeah, not a great thing to hear if you’re hoping that Trackhouse drama dies down.

Thankfully we have Denny Hamlin to tell us who to blame.