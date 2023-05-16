Denny Hamlin says Carl Edwards ‘definitely’ has a burner Twitter account

Does former NASCAR superstar and Cup Series runner-up Carl Edwards have a Twitter account? A quick search on the app reveals the answer to be no.

But on his Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin podcast, Denny Hamlin said the answer is yes because Edwards does in fact have a burner account.

However, not even Hamlin knows the name of it.

“Carl has Twitter,” Hamlin said. “He definitely has a burner account. He knows what’s going on. I may or may not been sitting beside him at a comp[etition] meeting and Twitter was open. We will never know what name he’s, I’m surprised it didn’t get wiped out with all the other bots from Elon Musk for inactive accounts, or maybe he’s just somebody that’s just every week just digging storylines. So you just never know with Carl, but for the race fan and all the media out there, Carl has social media. He just, you will never know about it.”

Edwards is known as one of the more private racers as he didn’t even make his return to a NASCAR track since his retirement before the 2017 season until this past weekend.

Carl Edwards named to NASCAR’s Top 75 Drivers List

Carl Edwards was named to NASCAR’s Top 75 Drivers List last month as the organization celebrates its 75th anniversary.

The two-time runner up for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series in 2008 and 2011, Edwards spent over a decade on the circuit as one of the top racers. He retired after the 2016 season, when he finished fourth overall.

He won 28 races on the Cup Series.

“I had been watching, I thought it was so cool, I actually looked at this about a week ago and I thought ‘this is so neat NASCAR’s doing this,’” Edwards said. “And the competitor in me was like ‘man, I wonder if I’ll be on this list.’ And then, the more I thought about it, I thought ‘there’s no way, I’m looking at these names.’