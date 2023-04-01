Denny Hamlin Thinks Lack of ‘Hand-to-Hand Combat’ to Blame For Disrespect in NASCAR

Drivers keep talking about it, but Denny Hamlin thinks he knows why there is a general lack of respect in NASCAR right now. It all comes down to not having consequences. Personal ones or ones handed down from NASCAR itself. Things aren’t going to improve any time soon, either.

Ahead of Sunday’s race at Richmond, a short track that can produce more drama, Denny Hamlin talked about what is different now. Back in the day, there was a threat of having to deal with that driver you dumped in the race, either on pit road or at the next race.

No consequences lead to foolishness.

“There’s a lot of things that have changed within our sport, right?” Hamlin said, via Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. “They frown upon hand-to-hand combat after the event. They frown upon retaliation on the race track. So, really, what’s the worst that can happen? Really, what’s the worst that can happen? Because there’s just no repercussions. You don’t have to face that person when you get out or next week on the race track.

“So, you try to do the best you can for your team and screw everyone else in the process. It’s just different now than it used to be because of all the rules that we’ve got.”

If it is every driver for themselves, then you’re going to get moments not just between rival drivers. You will also see it among teammates as Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez showed last week at COTA.

Denny Hamlin Hopes to Repeat at Richmond

The Toyota Owners 400 is going to be a race that likely contributes t the continued tension in the garage. It is a race that can be frustrating. However, last year, it was Denny Hamlin took the win in the Cup Series. He led just 5 laps, but they were some very important laps.

That win was big because it marked the first win for Toyota in the Next Gen era. Given the dominance that Joe Gibbs Racing has had at Richmond in recent years, it isn’t wild to think he could repeat.

Qualifying was rained out on Saturday. So, Denny Hamlin is going to start P11 on the front of Row 6. He is situated just ahead of teammate Martin Truex Jr. Could we see these two make their way up to the front and take control of this race?

Without qualifying we will see Alex Bowman start on the pole. He has no wins on the year but has finished in the top 10 in every race but one. That consistency will likely play a factor during Sunday’s race.