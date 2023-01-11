Denny Hamlin Thinks the College Football Playoff Picked the Wrong Teams

This time of the year is good for NASCAR drivers who get to watch sports with the rest of us. Denny Hamlin had some thoughts on the CFP national championship. Every year, people think that one more adjustment can fix the playoff selection system. Hamlin thinks he has a solution.

Denny Hamlin is not one to hold back about how he feels. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver woke up on Tuesday and reflected on Monday night’s game. TCU got blown out 65-7 on national TV. But, they did win a semifinal game to get there.

So, what is the answer? Did Georgia just catch TCU on a bad day? Would another team have been a better choice in place of the Horned Frogs?

Hamlin says to leave it up to Vegas to decide.

After last night does anyone else think that we should rely on the computers in Vegas to tell us who the best 4 teams are instead of someone’s“eye” test? — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) January 10, 2023

The NASCAR driver has had some college football takes this year. But this one is one of the more controversial. Besides, after 2024, we won’t ever have to worry about just four teams ever again.

When the CFP expands to more teams, then it is going to hopefully get rid of this issue. It isn’t like TCU was a fraud, they just ran out of juice. It is a long season to go from the summer all the way to January with training camp and the season.

Although Denny Hamlin and others didn’t like what they saw on Monday, but the system played out almost how you would draw it up.

Denny Hamlin Ready For 2023

There is less than a month until the season gets going with the Bush Light Clash. The LA Coliseum is going to be the venue once again. Last season, NASCAR was able to impress fans new and old with their season-opening exhibition at the historic sporting venue.

As for Denny Hamlin, it is another year as a driver-owner in the Cup Series. Last season, Hamlin was close to making a Championship 4 run. However, he was beaten out by Ross Chastain and his Martinsville Miracle move.

As if Hamlin didn’t have enough to worry about with the No. 11 under his control, he also has 23XI Racing. He’s hoping that Bubba Wallace and his newest driver Tyler Reddick will be able to pick up some wins and make the playoffs.

Denny Hamlin could have a major 2023 season in more ways than one.