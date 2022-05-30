denny-hamlin-wins-longest-coca-cola-600-ever-at-charlotte-motor-speedway

This NASCAR race had it all. And, in the end, after the wrecks and all the commotion, Denny Hamlin wins the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte. This is the longest race of the season, and it gave us everything we could have wanted. The cautions, pit stops, lead changes, and the wrecks.

It was the longest race in NASCAR Cup Series history, it was a battle of attrition, and Denny Hamlin wins the Coca-Cola 600 for his second win of the season. Win #48 for Hamlin.

Kyle Larson held the lead late in this one, but it wasn’t meant to be in the end. However, he did battle back in those final moments leading up to the way

From there, the Cup Series champion made a strong move to take it back. Unfortunately, Briscoe’s No. 14 spun out and triggered the 17th caution of the day. The young driver made a strong move for the lead, but his tires just didn’t have it. Then, we did it all over again in overtime.

This time, Austin Dillon spun out in front of the field and caused the leaders, Logano, Larson, and Chastain to all take damage. Just a wild night of racing that didn’t have a clear answer the entire night. No one knew who was going to win this, even when you thought you did, you didn’t.

Denny Hamlin wins the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte on the restart. He was in the right place at the right time and made the right moves to take the win.

Denny Hamlin Survives a Wild NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

This race, above all else, was a race of survival. Like any marathon, it takes a driver and car that is both talented, and lucky. Denny Hamlin was able to do that throughout the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte. The red flag that was sent out after Chris Buescher flew into the air and rolled over multiple times set us up for the end of our race. Unfortunately, that incident also took out Daniel Suarez. He was competing for his first Cup Series win and to see him end early was tough.

Before that red flag, there was the Ryan Blaney wreck. That took out more than a handful of drivers and cars. It effectively ended the day for 23XI Racing. Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace were taken out in the wreck and it only got worse from there.

The real story here was Kyle Larson. He had setback after setback and kept driving the hell out of that Hendrick Cars No. 5 to compete for the win. It was a masterclass in driving and it led to his strong result today in Charlotte. Even though he didn’t get the win, he honestly had the best race of the day.

Denny Hamlin wins the 2022 Coca-Cola 600, the longest race in Cup Series history. It is his first 600 win and he was more than happy to walk away with the checkered flag.