Denny Hamlin Wins Pole Award Ahead of GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Are we about to see Denny Hamlin win his third race at Talladega this weekend? He will start on the pole after a great qualifying session. The Joe Gibbs Racing organization had some fast cars in their garage today. Hamlin happened to be the fastest.

All four of the JGR drivers will start in the top seven on Sunday! Watch out for those Toyotas. When Denny Hamlin promised to get white hot a couple of weeks ago, this might have been what he had in mind.

Finishing with a 52.979-second lap, Hamlin won pole award and the RTIC Outdoors qualifying trophy.

The last time Denny Hamlin won at Talladega was in 2020. He took home the win in the fall that year and guess what? He started on the pole before he did it. That was a time period where Hamlin won three pole awards in a row at Dega. He finished P1, P32, and P7 in those attempts.

Hamlin is looking to add another major win to his record and further prove that he deserves to be among the 75 Greatest Drivers in NASCAR history.

Denny Hamlin Eyeing Another Win at Talladega

When you qualify well at Talladdega, it does a lot for your confidence. Not only did Denny Hamlin top qualifying, but he was also the only driver to go under 53 seconds on his lap. What is so great about the JGR success is that Ty Gibbs will start P3 on Sunday.

Joe Gibbs has a bounty of talent and the future and present look pretty great for this team. With a 50-50 split on veteran drivers and young talent, the team has set itself up for even more success in the future.

Denny Hamlin had to fight off a lot of tough drivers. Aric Almirola put up a good fight for second in the final round. Christopher Bell has been on a great run lately. Ryan Blaney is a Dega driver that wants another win desperately.

Keep an eye on that No. 11 FedEx Toyota Camry TRD. He won’t be hard to miss from the front. He will have some teammates up at the front to help push him as well. Depending on how this shakes out, JGR could come away with a lot of points, and potentially a massive win.