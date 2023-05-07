Denny Hamlin wins thrilling AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway after battling Kyle Larson

When your back is against the wall and you need a win, you move him. Denny Hamlin did just that and managed to not wreck Kyle Larson. Denny is walking away from Kansas City with a win. We just watched a class, folks.

Look, you can say that Denny Hamlin moved Kyle Larson, or you can say Larson was loose already when Hamlin hit him. What we watched was an instant classic at Kansas Speedway. We also saw what is likely the best example of what this Next Gen car can do.

The 1.5-mile tracks are where this car thrives. Hamlin and Larson just put on a show. Dennis is walking away with the checkered flag. Is he “white hot” now?

"One of the greatest finishes here at Kansas!"@KurtBusch, @ClintBowyer and @mikejoy500 break down Denny Hamlin's battle with Kyle Larson on the last lap. pic.twitter.com/dDA8dRUCJi — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

This race was going to come down to a late pass. Once the green flag run started to end the latter part of the race, that was obvious. Kurt Busch noted he made a similar move to what Hamlin tried a few times on Larson just a year ago in this race.

Denny Hamlin drafted him hard, raced him hard, Larson got into the wall, and well, you know the rest. This is now Hamlin’s 49th career win in the Cup Series. If only that Pocono win hadn’t been taken away…

Denny Hamlin gets his season back on track

Just when he needed a win the most, Denny Hamlin was able to get it. The No. 11 caught up with the No. 5 and at the end of the day, it was hard racing. Larson got loose and it was getting worse as it went on. Hamlin took advantage.

While Hamlin isn’t a 23XI Racing driver, he does own the team. 23XI has now been involved in the last three wins at Kansas in some way or another. After all, he does have the Jumpman on his firesuit.

Of course, after the race, Ross Chastain took up all the sunshine and the spotlight. Come Monday, no one will really be talking about Hamlin’s win or his bump on Larson. It will be about Chastain and Noah Gragson fighting in the pits after the race.

Still, as time goes on, that fight will be less important. Those last 30 laps were just a clinic on stock car racing. The Next Gen car shined on the 1.5-mile track once again. Ladies, gentlemen, and race fans of all kinds – that was race of the year. (So far).