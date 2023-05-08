Denny Hamlin’s crew chief admits Kyle Larson is the best race car driver in the world

Even though Denny Hamlin won the AdventHealth 400, his crew chief Chris Gabehart believes Kyle Larson is the best driver in the world. Not just the best NASCAR driver. Gabehart believes that Larson has the most talent across the board than any other wheelman in the world, regardless of profession.

What NASCAR fans saw on Sunday was a masterclass in hard racing. The Kansas Speedway track is made for this Next Gen car. When you see those slices from the top to the bottom of the track, the slide jobs, it’s because of how wide the race track actually is. Drivers can avoid each other. Or they can ride right along with one another.

While Denny Hamlin‘s crew chief praised Larson, he was proud of his own driver.

Don't overlook how @dennyhamlin's pit crew kept him in the hunt. pic.twitter.com/cHKRVBh1gE — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 8, 2023

“I’m just so proud of Denny to work over what in my view is really the most talented race car driver in the world,” Gabehart explained. “I won’t shy away from that. I’ve said it. I said it on the radio. I’ll say it for you guys; you can print it. I think pound for pound, the type of racing, how far he spans, all the things that he wins in, Kyle Larson is the most talented race car driver in the world.

“But Denny Hamlin beat him today. What’s that say about Denny Hamlin? I’m just so proud of my guys, so proud of Denny to be able to force the world’s best into a few mistakes there that ultimately got us the win, and just very thankful to be here.”

That No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team looks white-hot right now. Just like they promised.

Denny Hamlin caps off strong run with win at Kansas over Kyle Larson

After finishing P6 at Atlanta back in March, Denny Hamlin had a rough stretch. From COTA to Bristol Dirt, things went south. Finishes of P16, P20, and P22 had Hamlin and his group wondering what was happening.

However, a P4 finish at Martinsville got them back on track. He should have maybe won this race. Then, he won the pole at Talladega, although his P17 finish put a damper on that. Hamlin then comes around to Dover and Kansas and finishes P5 and then, P1. Right on top where Hamlin belongs.

Denny Hamlin knew that he had a strong stretch of races coming. He knew that his team could get things done. He called his pit crew out earlier in the week and they responded with what was their best performance of the year.

Say what you will about the contact, it was hard racing and a hard finish. Larson was getting loose with every turn. Hamlin side drafted Larson and forced the issue. When you go up against the world’s best you have to hit them with a strong move.

Denny Hamlin did just that, and now he’s the all-time wins leader at Kansas with four.