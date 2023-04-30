Does NASCAR have a Dover problem?

With another Cup Series race being pushed to Monday, it’s time to reflect. NASCAR might have a Dover problem. With the exception of the COVID schedules in 2021 and 2020, three of the last four Dover races have been postponed to Monday, including the Wurth 400 this weekend. Fans are getting a little tired of it at this point.

NASCAR has an insane schedule. Every week it is a new city and a new climate a lot of times. March and April are hard times to race in the southeast and the mid-Atlantic for that matter. Even the beginning of May can be unpredictable weather-wise.

However, a pattern is seemingly showing up at Dover that NASCAR has to start paying attention to. The Monster Mile might as well be a floodplain this time of the year. At least that’s what it seems like the last few seasons.

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover has been moved to Monday at 12p ET on FS1 due to rain. #HotPass pic.twitter.com/xcSAyk0xRV — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 30, 2023

In the past, this week of the schedule has been at a few different venues. Talladega has been the tenth race of the season every year since 2012, with the exception being COVID, and will likely stay in that position.

In recent years, prior to 2020, this race weekend has been at Dover, Kansas, Darlington, and even Richmond at times. Going to Darlington right after Talladega is a little bit of a hat on a hat. Those tracks need to be spaced out to give NASCAR a chance to promote each event. Richmond can be just as rainy this time of the year. So, that leaves Kansas.

But is Kansas, or anywhere else, actually any better than Delaware?

Does Dover have more rain delays than other NASCAR tracks?

At the very least, NASCAR needs to look at making the week after Talladega rotate between Kansas and Dover. Maybe you can prevent back-to-back years of rain issues that way. As it stands, a lot of fans think the rain is much worse in Delaware, but, is that actually true?

What does the science say about this?

Looking at the average monthly rainfall for Dover, Delaware compared to Kansas City, Kansas is very interesting. Dover has an average rainfall of 4.6 inches in the month of April according to climate-data.org. Kansas City averages 4.8 inches of rain in the month of April.

Common sense would say the small state on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean is going to get more frequent rain than Kansas. However, both experience about 10 days of rain in the month of April. It is interesting that they both get roughly the same amount of rainfall but Dover keeps getting the bad end of the stick.

NASCAR should tweak the schedule. Swap Kansas and Dover around or maybe even switch it with Richmond every once in a while. Just to make it look like something is being done to avoid more washouts.

Racing in the early spring is hard to do no matter where you are. We have had rain issues at Fontana, Richmond, Martinsville, and now Dover this season alone.

Since 2008 Daytona, Dover, Martinsville, and Texas have all been delayed to Monday twice. Pocono, Talladega, and Bristol were all raced on Monday due to rain three times.

Tomorrow, Dover will join the three-timers club. So, is it worth moving the race? Maybe, but this time of year, you just never know what the weather is going to be on any given weekend. NASCAR has less of a Dover problem and more of a wet weather problem in general.