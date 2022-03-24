DoorDash Gives Bubba Wallace and Dog Asher a Gift for National Puppy Day

Can we get an awwwww. DoorDash treated Bubba Wallace and his dog, Asher, with a box of tasty treats. It’s all to celebrate National Puppy Day.

Asher looked happy and maybe a tad quizzical in the photo his human dad posted on Twitter. Wallace wrote: “The fam at DoorDash sent a little goodie box for Asher Dasher to celebrate #NationalPuppyDay. Our dude is spoiled.”

Yep, we’re betting Asher Dasher receives lots of extra treats and belly rubs from his NASCAR-driving dad.

The fam at @doordash sent a little goodie box for Asher Dasher to celebrate #NationalPuppyDay. Our dude is spoiled. pic.twitter.com/e95oJSKdCB — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) March 23, 2022

Bubba Wallace and His Dog Starred in a Commercial

Maybe you’ve seen Asher, the nearly two-year-old Australian Shepherd/poodle mix, before. After all, he starred in his own commercial that premiered last summer. DoorDash had just signed a deal to deliver for PetSmart. So it needed a photogenic dog to help get the word out.

So Asher, being the best good-boy possible, rode in a small red car to show how PetSmart delivers. And Wallace showed up at the end of the commercial, telling his dog “guess who ordered PetSmart on DoorDash?”

And because Asher is Wallace’s best friend, he was there for a monumental family moment. That’s when Bubba proposed to his girlfriend last summer. Wallace posted a gallery of photos to celebrate that Amanda Carter said yes. You can see that Asher was giving the couple some space when Dad dropped to a knee.

Wallace wrote: “Soooooo yeah…I have no idea why the hell I waited so long!! Here’s to forever babe, love you Amanda Carter.”

In July 2020, Wallace introduced the world to his new fur ball. Last summer, Wallace told People about Asher. “He’s been a good pup ever since the day we got him,” he said.

“He’s a great lap dog, just a great dog. (And) he’s super obedient, and he definitely brings a lot of joy to myself and Amanda. Our lives have definitely changed ever since we got him, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

And Asher sounds like the near-perfect pooch. Wallace said they “don’t have to worry about him chewing up anything in the house or making a mess in the house. Ever since the day we got him, it’s been a blessing.”

Wallace Heads to Austin for XFinity Start This Weekend

Now, back to NASCAR, which allows Wallace to buy all these dog treats for Asher.

Earlier this week, Wallace announced he’s competing at Circuit of the Americas outside Austin in this weekend’s Xfinity Series race. Wallace, who normally races for 23XI, will compete for Joe Gibbs Racing. Wallace will drive the No. 18 Toyota Supra at COTA. And then in July, he’ll drive it again at a race in Indianapolis.

Wallace raced at COTA last year, finishing 39th. He crashed on a wet track.

It’ll be like old times for Wallace. After all, he made his NASCAR national series debut with the JGR team a decade ago at Iowa Speedway.

Hopefully, Asher will be there, too.