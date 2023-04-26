Dover Motor Speedway honors Kevin Harvick ahead of final Cup Series race at the Monster Mile

Kevin Harvick will race his final laps at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend and the Monster Mile team is doing a special thing to honor him.

They have renamed turn four from “Dover 4” to “Harvick 4.”

Harvick announced earlier this year that he would be retiring from NASCAR at the end of the season.

The 2014 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion has won 121 national series races. His best finishes at Dover came during the 2018 AAA 400 Drive for Autism and the 2020 Drydene 311 when he finished in first place.

This season, Harvick has finished in fifth place three different times over the first 10 races of the year.

Kevin Harvick just raced his 800th NASCAR Cup Series race

The Würth 400 comes one week after Kevin Harvick reached a milestone accomplishment at Talladega. The GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway was Harvick’s 800th start on the NASCAR Cup Series.

He came in 24th.

The nine other racers to reach the 800-race plateau include Richard Petty, Ricky Rudd, Dave Marcis, Terry Labonte, Mark Martin, Kyle Petty, Bill Elliott, Darrell Waltrip and Jeff Gordon.

“When you think about 800 races and you try to put it into perspective, you really start adding the years up,” Harvick said in a statement. “It’s a really wide body of work, and I think that’s what I’m the most proud of. Through those 800 starts, it’s not like we started the year cashing checks and just riding around. We’ve been competitive, racing at the front of the pack, leading laps and having the chance to win races. For me, that’s the thing that I’m most proud of, and I think from your colleagues and people from other race teams, they see that body of work and being competitive across that long period of time.”