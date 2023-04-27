Dover Throwback: Martin Truex Jr. earns first career Cup Series win

This weekend is a homecoming of sorts for Martin Truex Jr. in more ways than one. Dover is his home track and the site of his first NASCAR Cup Series win. The 2017 Cup Series champion fought hard against bigger teams early in his career.

While he’s with Joe Gibbs Racing now, Martin Truex Jr. wasn’t always part of the biggest organizations. Racing for Dale Earnhardt Inc. from 2005-2008, it took a while to get going for Truex Jr.

It was that 2007 season when things looked like they were coming together for Truex Jr. in the No. 1 Chevy. The New Jersey native came into Dover, his “home” track and put on a show. It was actually an emotional day for NASCAR as Bill France Jr. died from cancer at 1:00 PM EST during the Autism Speaks 400. It was announced on the PA system at lap 261.

For Martin Truex Jr. it was a dominant performance as he led 216 of 400 laps to beat pole winner Ryan Newman as well as drivers Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin, and Matt Kenseth in the top-five.

You can hear the reserved tone in Mike Joy’s voice as he calls such a big win for Truex Jr. on what was a melancholy day for NASCAR.

That No. 1 Earnhardt Inc. Chevy Impala was tearing up the track that day. Martin Truex Jr. mastered the Monster Mile and was able to earn the first of 31 wins and counting in the Cup Series.

Now at this point in his career, Truex Jr. is a Cup Series champion, earned 266 top tens, and 20 pole awards. That doesn’t include his back-to-back Xfinity Series championships in 2004 and 2005. His other accomplishments are being a two-time Coca-Cola 600 winner and a Southern 500 winner.

Martin Truex Jr. ready to show out at Dover again

Sixteen years later and Martin Truex Jr. is still in the NASCAR Cup Series. He hasn’t won a race since 2021, but he did take the win at the Busch Light Clash this year. While he only has three top tens and one top five this year, he sits at 7th in the points standing.

Dover gives Truex a chance to get where he wants to be, in victory lane. A three-time pole award winner and three-time race winner, the JGR driver has a real shot at getting a huge win and changing the direction of his season in a big way.

The Monster Mile is not going to just give Truex a win, and neither is the rest of the Cup Series field. He will have to earn it the hard way. However, the No. 19 has what it takes to get the checkered flag in the Wurth 400. Martinsville’s P3 finish could be a sign of things to come at Dover.

Martin Truex Jr. found his footing in his second full-time season in the Cup Series at Dover. He might be able to ride the high banks of the mile-long track to another major win right when he needs it.