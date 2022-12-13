electric-nascar-cup-series-car-revealed-by-joe-gibbs-racing

NASCAR keeps moving into the future and Joe Gibbs Racing is getting a jump on the rest of the field with a new electric Cup car. That’s right. Toyota and JGR have put together an electric Camry TRD. But it isn’t for racing, so if you found your blood pressure rising, just wait a second.

The electric Joe Gibbs Racing car is simply for practice. This will allow the pit crews to practice without having to leave the garage, without having to use fuel just to practice, and will be a real help to their operations over there. While many people believe that the future of the sport is electric cars, that won’t happen for a long time, if ever.

JGR’s Electric NASCAR Practice Car

This thing looks like a Next Gen Cup car and probably feels like one when they jack it up to practice on it. JGR has done something very interesting here.

It’s electric ⚡️ ⁰⁰A look at the electric car that our pit crews are going to practice pit stops with here at the shop. ⁰⁰#NASCAR #racing #electric pic.twitter.com/qnx0Zaf4lO — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) December 12, 2022

Now, NASCAR isn’t going electric any time soon on the track. There is a lot that goes into the product we see and that includes partnerships, sponsorships, and other deals. I don’t think Sunoco is going to give up being the official fuel of the sport easily.

With that in mind, it makes sense for a team to do this. Regardless of where the electric movement goes with the sport, this shows versatility. A willingness to grow and learn. And if it helps reduce resources used in practice, that’s a bonus for the team as well.

Hybrid powertrains are on the way in 2024, if all goes according to plan. Perhaps JGR is trying to get ahead of the curve on new technologies.

Joe Gibbs Racing Moving to New Chapter

Outside of debuting the first electric NASCAR ride, Joe Gibbs Racing is moving into a new chapter in the organization’s history. No more Kyle Busch. The Candyman is gone, and so is that Mars sponsorship as they leave racing for good. But word is they have a pretty good young driver moving up.

Of course, I’m talking about Ty Gibbs, grandson of Joe Gibbs. He is the 2022 Xfinity Series champion and will go on to drive the 54 for JGR in the Cup Series next year. This year, he replaced Kurt Busch for the end of the schedule. From Pocono to Phoenix, he drove for 23XI Racing.

Now, he will officially be in his rookie season. He will have a chance to make an impact immediately. Don’t be surprised if he shows up and wins a race or two, especially on the road courses. JGR is living in the future.