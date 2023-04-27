ESPN, SRX announce Darrell Waltrip will join iconic motorsports broadcasting duo

The third season of the Superstar Racing Experience is almost here and ESPN had a big announcement involving Darrell Waltrip. SRX provides fans with a chance to watch some of the greatest names of the past and present in racing go head-to-head in almost identical equipment from NASCAR to IndyCar and more.

Started by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham as well as other businessmen, SRX has found a niche in motorsports. There have been a number of drivers from Smoke himself to Bobby Labonte, Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Bill Elliott, Hailie Deegan, and more.

In the last two seasons, Stewart and Andretti were the champions. This year, there will be another champion involved in the series, Darrell Waltrip. The three-time Cup Series champion from Owensboro, Kentucky will be in the booth for Thunder Road Speedbowl.

Waltrip is going to join the iconic duo of Allen Bestwick and Matt Yocum in the booth on July 20th. Other names that will join as Driver Analysts include Joey Logano and Conor Daly.

NEWS: The Talent for Thursday Night Thunder on @ESPN is here.



Read More: https://t.co/0mamM0ME0q pic.twitter.com/VqtpKmiFth — Superstar Racing Experience (@SRXracing) April 25, 2023

Any time you can get DW back in the booth you should. Waltrip is an 84-time race winner at the Cup Series level. He has won the Daytona 500, Southern 500 x5, Coca-Cola 600, and two-time Winston 500 winner at Talladega.

At 76 years old, Darrell Waltrip is still around to give us his wisdom and knowledge of stock car racing. It should be a lot of fun. That isn’t the only time we’ll see Waltrip this summer, either.

Darrell Waltrip named co-Grand Marshal for All-Star Race

In case you thought that NASCAR had forgotten about ole DW, don’t worry. When the All-Star Race comes to North Wilkesboro this season, Waltrip will be there to help get it all started. Along with Richard Petty, Waltrip is going to give the starting command to the field of drivers.

“Returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season will be the most nostalgic highlight of a year where we remember the past by paying tribute in the future,” Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith said. “We are honored to recognize and celebrate two true icons of NASCAR’s history, Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip, during an All-Star Race weekend that will feature the rebirth of one of our sport’s original race tracks.”

NASCAR’s 75th anniversary is all about celebrating the history and the future of the sport. All the components that came together to make the sport what it is today. Of course, that story cannot be told without mention of Darrell Waltrip and his wins and championship and everything else he’s done.

Those Waltrips are pretty good in the broadcast booth. Michael does a great job each week on FOX. Now older brother Darrell will join Bestwick and Yocum for a Superstar Racing Experience.