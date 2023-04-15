Fans Upset About How NASCAR Handled Martinsville Truck Series Race in Rain

On Friday night, NASCAR made history in the Craftsman Truck Series. However, the Martinsville rain caused a lot of headaches. As for fans watching, it was a poor showing. There were so many cautions, red flags, and stops in action. However, the race did go official after making it more than halfway through the race.

NASCAR brought out the rain tires for the first time ever. While it didn’t create a lot of amazing racing in the rain or wet weather, it made it so NASCAR could get things official. Still, fans were not happy with officiating the entire night.

Some of that had to do with the fact that the rain tires are more like “damp track tires.” These treaded tires can be used while the track is damp, and some drivers showed you can pass with the tires. NASCAR still had no answer for when the rain came down again in Martinsville.

There were more than a few fans online that expressed their displeasure with the night. Corey Heim was announced the winner, with Kyle Busch finishing P2. This fan wants to see the officials in the hauler, just to talk.

I’d like to call NASCAR officiating crew to the hauler after the race please. Actions detrimental. — Johnathan (@TheMeltedMonkey) April 15, 2023

Again, the disconnect between what the rain tires are used for and what fans think they are used for has people upset. NASCAR has to juggle a dozen schedules with haulers, teams, medical personnel, and officials. Sometimes the race can be moved to Saturday morning. Not this weekend.

In NASCAR we only use rain tires in the dry! In the rain we neglect said rain tires and stop racing and waste peoples time! — Josh (@901Joshyy) April 15, 2023

The Truck Series and Martinsville rain, it is something that just goes together. At least this year they were able to practice and qualify. But come race time, it was just too difficult to get a good race together. Sometimes you do what you can and move on.

I still can’t believe last night.



Good job @NASCAR. You turned a successful PR stunt into an absolute abomination. Now everyone can’t stop talking about what a joke the entire evening was



34 green flag miles were ran last night, mostly on rain tires, and we called it official? — Ted Lasso (@SpursTedLasso) April 15, 2023

I thought Ted Lasso was positive…

Carson Hocevar Wrecks Himself in Martinsville Rain

While the overall race last night was objectively not good, there were some moments worth noting. I guess drivers were getting antsy in the Martinsville rain. Carson Hocevar decided to make the situation three-wide coming off of turn 2 with Taylor Gray.

The first rule of stock car racing, you gotta know how to wreck someone without wrecking yourself. Hocevar definitely failed at that. Not to mention, everyone saw what he did and NASCAR hit him with a two-lap hold.

It was silly enough for Denny Hamlin to comment about it.

So, the rain in Martinsville slowed things down and put a damper on the Truck Series race. The good news is that we shouldn’t have to deal with any more of that nonsense this weekend. The Xfinity Series and Cup Series, for now, look like they will be alright.

A small chance of rain on Sunday could make things interesting but expect two full races.