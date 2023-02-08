Floyd Mayweather’s NASCAR Team Selects Driver to Qualify for Daytona 500

The Money Team Racing, owned by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, has selected its driver to qualify for NASCAR‘s Daytona 500. An announcement came out on Tuesday morning.

IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly has been tabbed as the driver for TMT Racing’s No. 50 car. He sent out a tweet to confirm the news this week.

“To have a chance to try and qualify for the Daytona 500 is an incredible opportunity,” Daly wrote. “A monumental challenge against some great drivers and teams with no practice but we will give it our best shot!”

To have a chance to try and qualify for the #Daytona500 is an incredible opportunity! A monumental challenge against some great drivers and teams with no practice but we will give it our best shot! Huge thanks to https://t.co/vZrDcenlA9 and @ToddAultIII ! @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/9WFJthgkSG — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) February 7, 2023

Daly has appeared in just two NASCAR events. He competed in one Cup Series race and one Xfinity Series race last year.

“The Money Team Racing shocked the world by making the Daytona 500 last year and I believe in this team and know we will prepare a great car for this year’s race,” Mayweather said in a press release.

“Like a fighter who’s always ready to face the best, Conor has the courage to buckle into this beast without any practice and put that car into the field. Conor is like a hungry fighter and my kind of guy. I sure wouldn’t bet against him.”

NASCAR Heads to Daytona 500

Believe it or not, the 2023 Daytona 500 has almost arrived. So, Floyd Mayweather, Conor Daly and TMT Racing better be ready for The Great American Race.

Qualifying for the race will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15 with the race scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 19. The green flag waves at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

Last year, Austin Cindric drove his car into victory lane in a green-white-checkered finish. He edged out Bubba Wallace, Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney to take the checkered flag.