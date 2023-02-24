Fontana Flashback: Tony Stewart and Joey Logano Fight at Auto Club Speedway

Time sure does fly. This is the 10th year since Tony Stewart and Joey Logano got tangled up in a NASCAR fight at Fontana. Can you believe it’s been that long? Smoke and Sliced Bread definitely didn’t get along back in those days.

Then again, Joey Logano didn’t get along with a lot of drivers back in those days. Particularly the older guys. Let’s just come out and say it, Logano has been in more than one confrontation on pit road and earned most of them.

He had Stewart fuming after the race and a disappointing finish outside of the top 20.

Tony Stewart was one of the old guard. He came up in an era of racing where you had a certain tact and grace. Rough racing wasn’t meant to be done every lap. Aggressive driving wasn’t meant to hold off every driver that tried to make a pass on you.

However, Joey back in those days was all about driving hard and fast. He’d drive you into the wall or down into the infield if you tried to pass him. But Tony Stewart also grew up in the age where you talked it out and swung it out on pit road.

If it weren’t for a couple of pit crew members that were in the right place at the right time, Tony Stewart had a great look at Logano. But we’re glad it didn’t get too intense.

Will we see tensions run high and things boil over between drivers this weekend for the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway?

Tony Stewart Likely Not Coming Back to NASCAR

It seems to be all the rage right now, retired athletes giving it one more shot at what they do best. But for Tony Stewart, NASCAR is likely behind him. He did that. Collected three titles in the process, and won 49 Cup Series races.

As far as making a Daytona 500 start again, like Jimmie Johnson this year, don’t count on it.

“I have zero interest in going and [running] on a Dayonta 500,” he said last week. But you can still catch smoke behind the wheel of some fast cars.

In fact, Tony Stewart is going to be back to full-time racing this season. Except, this time he’s going to be in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing series. He fell in love with the sport and even competed last year.

Turns out, he’s pretty good. Teaming up with McPhillips Racing, Stewart is going to be sponsored by Mobil 1. Let’s hope that he doesn’t get into any fights. This time, he’s the new guy.