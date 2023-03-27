Former F1 Champ Jenson Button Almost Passed Out During COTA Race

For former F1 champion Jenson Button, his introduction to NASCAR was an experience that the is never going to forget, and one he almost quit. Button is quite an athlete. Not just in motorsports, but he’s competed in triathlons before as well. NASCAR almost made him tap out.

A number of drivers did not have proper cooling in their cars on Sunday. These new fire suits are capable of pumping cool air around the driver to keep them from overheating. However, the hot Texas sun and some cruel fate made it so those cool shirts were malfunctioning for many drivers, including race winner Tyler Reddick.

Jenson Button was dealing with the heat but almost had to call it quits. He pulled out the top finish for any of the “ringers” with a P18. However, it required more than just a simple pit stop here and there in the No. 15 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang.

“Finished 18th after almost stopping because I had heat exhaustion. It was so hot,” Button said to media, via SkySports. “I don’t have a fan in my seat, which really didn’t help me much.”

The driver had to actually stop a couple of times during the race.

“I stopped twice for a minute. They put ice on me, gave me loads of water, and I went back out.

“I was so close to getting out of the car because I thought I was going to faint. I must have drank eight [or] nine bottles of water during the race.”

Lots of credit needs to go to Jenson Button’s team. They made sure the driver stayed calm and didn’t freak out in the car. It can feel like you’re trapped in moments like that, and he was able to pull it off.

Jenson Button Leads List of Ringers at COTA

For Jenson Button, a top-20 finish is a big deal. Being able to say he was the top “ringer” to finish on Sunday is also a big deal. He went up against Kimi, Jordan Taylor, Conor Daly, and Jimmie Johnson and still came out on top.

At times, Taylor and Kimi were running near the front, in the top 10 of the field. However, restart after restart to finish the race buried these less experienced drivers in the field. The aggression on the restart was definitely hard on these athletes.

When it comes to qualifying, these drivers can get those single lap times out pretty fast. However, when you’re trying to hit your marks on a 20-turn course with 30 others bumping you and pushing you, things get difficult.

While Jenson Button came in P18, I think he has a real shot at improving his next time out. Button is going to be back in NASCAR for the Chicago Street Race. Guest drivers like Button, Kimi, Taylor, and more are only good for the sport.

It was a really fun time watching these drivers get used to the heavy stock cars. Let’s see if they are able to improve their next time out and finally get a top-10 result.