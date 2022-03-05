Former NASCAR Star Danica Patrick Confirms She and Carter Comstock Have Split

Almost a year into their relationship, former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick and entrepreneur Carter Comstock have broken up.

Danica Patrick Weighs In On Her and Carter Comstock’s Split

Danica Patrick and Carter Comstock started dating in April 2021. The co-founders of Beam, a wellness brand that both Patrick and Comstock invested in, set the two up. Throughout 2021, Patrick and Comstock both shared their love and relationship on social media. But Patrick explained to PEOPLE that the relationships ultimately “didn’t work.”

“We were together for a while, and unfortunately it didn’t work. But it doesn’t mean that it wasn’t a really fun time and we didn’t do a lot of really amazing things,” Danica Patrick told the outlet.

“It doesn’t mean that there’s something wrong with either of us,” she continued. “It’s just a matter of finding someone who you can stand the test of time with.”

From the sound of things, Danica Patrick and Carter Comstock’s break-up was fairly mild and mutual. Patrick told PEOPLE how Comstock is a “really amazing guy… Not a bad thing to say, he’s super sweet.”

Patrick also commented on the fact that she’s turning 40 years old on March 25 and will be entering the new decade single.

“Of course, my love life is not the pinnacle of all the things,” Patrick said. “But on the other hand, [being single] gives me an opportunity to create a deeper relationship with myself. Wherever there is a lack, there is an abundance of something else.”

Former NASCAR Driver Danica Patrick Focuses on Professional Life After Breakup

Although Danica Patrick’s NASCAR career ended in 2018, she still keeps up with the sport. Patrick also hosts a podcast called “Pretty Intense” and recently launched a candle line.

Patrick gained inspiration for the candle line after taking a trip to Egypt last year. She told PEOPLE a story about a shop she visited and how the spiritual side of scenes inspired her to start VOYANT by Danica.

“At the end of the trip we saw a guy who — I don’t know what exact title to give him — had a shop full of different smells, everything from rose to amber to blue lotus flower and you name it, all the different smells,” the VOYANT founder told PEOPLE.

“The shop was gigantic, and there were probably no less than 100,000 bottles,” she continued. “We just got an education on how the scent lines up with our body’s energy centers or chakras. He went through all of the benefits from your root chakra to your crown and then also the higher seven.”

Danica Patrick’s candle line is out now and you can see her podcast on her Instagram page.