Former Penn State RB Journey Brown discusses transition from football to NASCAR

When former Penn State running back Journey Brown was forced to retire from football because of a heart condition, he says it took him some time to “re-find” himself. In the last three years, he’s found a new passion: NASCAR.

The former star running back joined Trackhouse Racing. He’s training to become an active-roster pit-crew member in the sport. The new adventure has helped him since he was forced to retire from the sport he loved.

Brown retired following the 2020 season. Tests revealed a heart condition that made it unsafe for the running back to continue his career.

“After I got COVID, I went and got all the tests. I was coming out of the MRI … and the guy was like, ‘well, we’ve got to run a couple more tests.’ It gave me a gut feeling, it didn’t sound good to me,” Brown said.

“At that time, I was at the peak of my ability and how I felt. So I just kinda brushed it off. It was a little bit after that, our trainer told me, ‘Tomorrow, we’ve got a meeting with Coach (James) Franklin.’ I’m thinking I’m in trouble.”

Brown revealed that, had he played during the 2020 season, there’s a chance he could’ve died.

He also said that football had become such a big part of his life that he struggled to find who he was. Now that he’s involved with NASCAR and Trackhouse Racing, he’s discovered a new passion.

Journey Brown’s outstanding 2019 season at Penn State

Prior to Brown’s unfortunate diagnosis, he was an emerging star out of the Penn State backfield. He totaled 890 yards on the ground and scored 12 rushing touchdowns during an 11-win season for the Nittany Lions.

Brown capped off a phenomenal year by winning Offensive MVP honors at the Cotton Bowl. He piled up 202 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in a 53-39 win over Memphis.

After the season, many considered Brown one of the best running backs in the Big Ten. But, unfortunately, that was the final time the running back would carry the football.

Brown announced his medical retirement on Twitter in 2020.

“I finally had the opportunity to showcase what I was born to do and, hopefully, set myself up to achieve my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL,” Brown wrote. “Unfortunately, the dream will never be realized as I have been diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which will force me to medically retire from the game of football. The pain of not being able to play the game I love anymore hurts and I can’t explain how I am feeling right now.”

Hopefully, Brown finds the same satisfaction in NASCAR that he discovered in football.