Four NASCAR legends will join Fox broadcast booth for Darlington Throwback race

Next week, NASCAR legends Richard Petty, Kyle Petty, Carl Edwards, and Bill Elliott will all be in the FOX broadcast booth for Darlington Throwback. That’s a whole lot of wins, championships, and other great moments coming to the broadcast. Fans will have at least one driver to look forward to.

The plan is to have Richard and Kyle Petty come on during the first stage. Then, during Stage 2, Carl Edwards will join the booth. Fans are ready to see Cousin Carl back at the track and back on TV talking NASCAR.

Finally, in Stage 3, Bill Elliott will join the booth. The former five-time Most Popular Driver is going to be giving his insight as the throwback race comes to a close.

A little bit of wisdom from just about every generation of racing before this one. That’s a great way to celebrate Darlington Throwback weekend.

This year, we are getting a lot of NASCAR legends. With the NASCAR 75 Greatest Drivers list, the 75th anniversary of the sport, and more – we are getting a lot of Richard Petty. NASCAR always celebrates The King, but he has taken a new role at this stage in his career.

Darlington Throwback weekend will be awesome

Not only is Darlington an amazing track with so much history and so many memorable races, but it is also Throwback weekend. There have already been a lot of throwback schemes released already. Not just for the Cup Series but the Xfinity and Truck Series as well.

There are schemes honoring Richard Petty, Wendell Scott, Kevin Harvick, and even more. You are bound to see a scheme that looks familiar and reminds you of that time your favorite driver pulled off that big win.

What NASCAR has done right for years and years, is honoring its past. It has chosen to put together the Darlington Throwback weekend for years now and it has been great. Fans love to remember the good old days. Drivers and teams like doing something fun. And everyone loves the schemes.

Darlington Throwback weekend is going to be full of legends.